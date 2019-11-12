Wearing a bull’s-eye on their back all season, the Beckville Ladycats have worn it well.
The defending Class 2A state champions have taken on all comers and are still standing.
Beckville’s latest victim was Hawkins in a straight set 25-14, 25-10, 25-23 sweep Tuesday night at LeTourneau’s Solheim Center in the Class 2A Region 3 regional quarterfinal match.
Both teams came into the matc with lofty ledgers and riding sizable win streaks. Beckville, ranked fifth statewide, sported a 35-13 record with a 13-match winning streak.
Hawkins, meanwhile, came into the match 31-8 overall having disposed of 18 straight teams along the way.
The Ladycats hardly broke a sweat in sets one and two, but the Lady Hawks fought the good fight in set three.
Beckville advances to the Class 2A regional tournament for an eighth consecutive year and hopes to earn a return bid to the state gathering and defend its crown.
“In sets one and two we kept our composure and put together some good runs. We didn’t have that in game three and it put things at a more level playing field,” said Beckville coach Cherry Downs. “We had to regain that composure in set three. Credit Hawkins, they fought for it. That’s what we’re here for. This is round three of the playoffs.”
Beckville rode the red-hot serving of senior middle blocker Miranda Mize in the opening set. Mize sparked a 9-0 run as the Ladycats opened up a 14-5 lead. Ironically, it was Mize serving out the set with two aces after coming back up in rotation.
Mize managed 10 service winners and four aces to go along with three kills in the opening set. Sophomore middle blocker Kinsley Rivers added three of seven kills in the first set.
Hawkins behind a run of six winners from sophomore setter Lynli Dacus nabbed their first lead at 7-6 when junior middle hitter Morgan Jaco put one to the floor.
Beckville junior outside hitter Lindsey Baker broke serve with a dink to square things at 7-all. Freshman setter Sophie Elliott stepped up and reeled off four unanswered. Mize had a key block and Elliott, who finished with 23 assists, made a nice feed to Mize, who finished with a half dozen kills, and a 10-7 advantage.
Mize picked up where she left off in the first set sizzling from the stripe with 10 consecutive service points and a comfortable 22-8 cushion. Elliott was money on her sets as Rivers had four slams. Junior Allison Baker, who splits time between an outside hitter and setter, hammered home a free-ball at 15-8.
The Lady Hawks could never get anything going from the line in set two and freshman Amber Harris took it to set point with an ace and Avery Morris, also a freshman, finished things with a kill and a 2-0 lead.
Beckville appeared to be on its way to a walk as Elliott rang up five in a row and a 9-4 lead. Harris came through with a block and Elliott assisted Baker on a kill.
The Lady Hawks showed a little life as sophomore defense specialist Josie Howard put across three winners with kills from sophomore outside hitter Tenley Conde and senior setter Alyssa Eddington to tie things at 10-all.
A kill from junior outside hitter Logan Jaco and a dump shot from Dacus gave Hawkins its largest lead of the night at 19-16. Morris managed a back row kill and Baker followed with a slam. After a double-contact call, the score was tied up 20-all.
Mize stepped to the line and continued with her serving mastery. Rivers dropped a dink at 21-20 before Eddington answered in kind for Hawkins at 21-all.
Morris put another down and it moved to match point. Baker’s ace closed the books on a very exciting third set and sent Beckville on in the playoffs.
The Ladycats are to face Iola Friday in a 2 p.m. start at Lobo Coliseum.