■ CENTRAL HEIGHTS 3, BECKVILLE 2: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights held on for a 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12 win over Beckville in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Allison Baker handed out 30 assists and added 10 digs, while Miranda Mize finished with 14 kills, 13 digs and three blocks in the loss for Beckville. Sophie Elliott added four aces and two digs, Lindsey Baker eight kills and four digs, Kinsley Rivers five kills, seven digs and three blocks, Avery Morris seven kills, four digs and four blocks, Hannah Sharpless two digs, Kiyah Welborn two aces, Gracen Harris nine digs and Macy Davis one kill.
Beckville will participate in the Central Heights Tournament today and Saturday.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, GILMER 0: GILMER — Whitehouse opened the season with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Gilmer.
For Gilmer in the loss, Delaney Wilson had seven kills, Maddy Tate six kills, Alexis Mathis 17 assists, Lele Morton 18 digs, Haylee Jordan 13 digs and Tate three solo blocks.
Briana Brown led Whitehouse with 11 kills. Ashlee Taylor added six kills, Aja Williams five kills and three blocks and Ryann Foster 21 assists.
Gilmer will participate in the Garland Tournament this weekend. Whitehouse will compete in the Duncanville Tournament.
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas opened the season with a 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16 win over Daingerfield.
The win ended a 17-match losing skid for Paul Pewitt, which was led by Calli Jo Osmon with 16 points, four aces, 10 kills and five digs. Destiny Jones added 14 kills and 10 service points, Hannah McGee 12 points, Mya Heath 15 digs, Jacie Crocker and Sixxy Jones 12 assists apiece, Crocker six points and Jones seven.
Joi Akinsuroju had six points, six assists, four digs and two aces in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Diamond Jeter had two points and three assists, Adisen Key three digs, Karley Nix six points, Ashlyn Bruce six points, two aces, three kills and two blocks, Jahkayla Doddy one kill and one assist, Kiara Robinson four kills, two assists and four blocks, Montrevia Durham six points, three digs and two kills, TaQuazia Latchison two points, two kills and two blocks, Jamie Nix a kill and an assist and Kayleigh Phillips seven points, two aces and six digs.
Daingerfield hosts Redwater and Paul Pewitt will host James Bowie on Friday.
