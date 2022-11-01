Class 4ABULLARD 3, HENDERSON 0: ARP — The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 36-8 on the year with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 bi-district win over Henderson.
Olivia Anderson had 10 kills and seven digs for Bullard. Paige Whiteland added eight kills and five digs, Campbell Clark 10 kills and two blocks, Rylee Miller seven kills, Taylor Clark 34 assists and seven digs, Libby Luscombe eight digs and Callie Bailey 17 digs.
Class 3AW. OAK 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The White Oak Ladynecks opened the playoffs with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 bi-district win over Elysian Fields.
Emma Hill handed out 30 assists to go along with four digs, four aces and four kills for White Oak. Anna Iske chipped in with 11 kills, two receptions and seven digs, Calee Carter eight kills and seven digs, Addison Clinkscales 12 points, five aces, two kills and four receptions, Mallory McKinney eight points, seven receptions, two aces and 14 digs, Emma Nix four kills and six digs, Addison McClanahan eight kills and three digs and Karsyn Edwards seven receptions and 10 digs.
Kerrigan Love had five kills and Ava Henigan and Madision Owens added two apiece for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe and Henigan had seven digs apiece, Love had two blocks, Kyleigh Griffin two aces and Allison O’Brien 12 assists.
White Oak will take on Mount Vernon in the area round of the playoffs.
TATUM 3, N. DIANA 0: The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of New Diana at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Abby Sorenson finished with 26 assists, five digs and two aces for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs had four blocks and Kaylei Stroud two. Kaylei Stroud had seven digs, Karly Stroud 13, Kaysen Foster seven and Kamdyn Scott nine. Karly Stroud, Foster and Scott all had two aces. Scott led with 10 kills. Biggs had eight, Foster five, Aundrea Bradley four and Kaylei Stroud three.
Taryn Reece had 14 assists and six digs in the loss for New Diana. Chloe Green finished with 10 kills and five digs, Jolie Ballard nine digs, Ava Smith two digs, Sophie Oubre one kill, Gaby Martinez four kills and four digs and Peyton Abernathy three blocks.
SABINE 3, WASKOM 0: MARSHALL — Cale Brown hammered down 24 kills, Riley Lux dished out 41 assists and Caitlyn Stewart led the defense with 14 digs as the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Waskom.
Brown added two blocks and nine digs for Sabine. Lux had eight digs and two aces, Ella Roberts nine kills, five digs and two blocks, Peyton Childress five kills and six digs, Kathryn Dalby four kills and three digs, Emily McBride two kills and two digs and Kamryn Mann five digs.
Class 2ABECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: GARY — Defending state champion Beckville opened defense of its title with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Shelbyville.
Sophie Elliott had 27 assists, five digs and two kills for Beckville. Avery Morris added nine kills and 11 digs, Amber Harris 16 kills, three blocks and 16 digs, M.J. Liles two kills, two blocks and five digs and Laney Jones and Karissa McDowell eight digs apiece.
Beckville will take on Harts Bluff at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum in area action.
OVERTON 3, TIMPSON 0: RUSK — Kayla Nobles had 10 kills, Ne’kila Weir dished out 19 assists and the Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 win over Timpson to open the playoffs.
Nobles added three digs and four aces, Weir three blocks and five digs, Brylie Smith eight kills and 10 digs and Ja’Miya O’Neal six kills, three blocks and four digs.
S. AUGUSTINE 3, CARLISLE 2: NACOGDOCHES — The San Augustine Lady Wolves rallied for an 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 19-17 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians in bi-district playoff action on Monday.
Karolyne Estrada had 26 assists and three aces in the loss for Carlisle. Emily Rocha finished with 19 digs, Joana Canchola nine digs and three aces, Miranda Diaz two blocks, Makayla Holcomb seven digs, two kills and three aces, Lexi Ibarra eight kills and seven blocks, Kyra Holcomb 11 digs, 10 kills, eight blocks and four aces, Kasey Hart four digs, four assists, nine kills and four aces, Ally Effner three digs, 12 kills and four aces and Marisol Hernandez one dig.