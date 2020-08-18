BULLARD — Carthage ended the 2019 season where Bullard wants to go — the UIL State Volleyball Tournament.
Bullard lost in the Class 4A Region II semifinals, while Carthage fell in the Class 4A state semifinals.
On Tuesday night, the two successful programs squared off on the court, and Bullard captured a 3-1 victory (25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17) on Tuesday night at Bullard Middle School.
“I think the girls played very consistent an adapted well to the coaching,” said coach Mallory Simmons, who was filling in for head coach Cristy O’Bannon. “Carthage is a very good team. That was a good showing for us.”
Bullard jumped out to an early 7-4 lead behind the strong serving of Emily Bochow.
Erin Dodge served Carthage to a 5-0 run later in the set to five the Lady Bulldogs a 13-12 lead. Bullard responded with a 4-0 run.
Up 17-16, the Lady Panthers closed the set with an 8-1 spurt behind the serving of Bochow and Olivia Anderson to take a 25-17 decision.
Bullard jumped out to a 6-0 lead in Game 2 and led 19-13 later in the set.
Carthage then used a 7-2 stretch to cut the score to 21-20. With the score at 24-23 in favor of Carthage, it appeared like Bochow had a kill to tie the score, but the officials ruled the point in favor of Carthage to close the set at 25-23.
Carthage led 14-12 in the third set before Bullard used a 7-1 spurt to pull ahead.
The Lady Panthers went up 2-1 in the match with a 25-22 victory as Bochow closed the game with a kill on an assist by Libby Eitel.
Carthage scored the first two points of Game 4, but Kelli Richmond guided a 5-0 Bullard run.
The Lady Panthers eventually built their lead to 21-14. Carthage chipped into the score with three straight points, but Bullard responded with four points of their own to seal the victory.
Richmond had 19 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Bochow had 11 kills, four blocks and five aces. Anderson added eight kills, 10 digs and three aces. Claire Cannon had 15 digs and two aces, and Eitel added 29 assists, five digs and four aces.
Faith Kruebbe had 10 kills, 15 digs and two blocks for Carthage. Makhai Lewis added five kills and five blocks, Ja’kyra Roberts five blocks and Sadie Smith 23 assists, eight digs and four blocks.
Bullard (4-0) will play at Brownsboro on Friday and at Kaufman on Saturday.