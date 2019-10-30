LATE TUESDAY
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ BULLARD 3, KILGORE 0: BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers captured the district title with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Kilgore.
For Kilgore in the loss, Jada Abercrombie had 11 kills and 15 digs, Skye Cotton two kills, Lauren Couch five kills, 14 digs and two aces, Skyler Day five digs, Dayton McElyea two kills, 10 assists and six digs, A’viana McIntyre seven digs and two aces, Miah Thomas four kills, two blocks and five digs and Ashton Vallery 14 assists and four digs.
Sara McKeethan had 12 kills and seven digs, Keili Richmond 12 kills and nine digs, Libby Eitel 19 assists and Kylie McKeethan 13 assists and six digs for Bullard.
Kilgore is tentatively schedule to open the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Wills Point against North Lamar.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept past Huntington, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21.
Cami Hicks had eight kills and five blocks for Carthage, which finished 6-0 in district play. McKenna Zett recorded six kills, two blocksand two aces, Makhai Lewis five kills and three blocks, Kristen Stewart 19 assists, five kills, seven aces and two blocks, Sadie Smith five assists, Addie Surratt 13 digs and two aces and Faith Kruebbe 10 digs and four kills.
For Huntington in the loss, Jessie Ellis had three kills, Kaylee Rivenbark five digs, Abby Kirkland five digs and two aces, Halle Flynt four assists, Haile McShan four assists and Faith Ellis one block.
Carthage will open the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Tyler Junior College against Palestine.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ E. FIELDS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers closed the season with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-13 loss to Elysian Fields.
Joi Akinsuroju had 15 digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter recorded two digs and two assists, Jaylee Barron six digs, Ashlyn Bruce three kills, two blocks and two digs, Jahkayla Doddy three digs, Kiara Robinson two blocks, Montoya Taylor two digs and two assists, Montrevia Durham six digs, TaQuazia Latchison five blocks and three digs, Kayleigh Phillips 17 digs and Tori Bennett two digs.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, LUFKIN 0: LUFKIN — Briana Brown ripped 18 kills to go along with 16 digs and two aces as Whitehouse notched a 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Lufkin.
Kate Idrogo had eight kills and 14 digs, Ryann Foster 34 assists and Hannah House 13 digs.
