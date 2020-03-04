From Staff Reports
Carlisle volleyball standout Lizbet Rocha will stay close to home to continue here athletic and academic career.
Rocha, a second-team all-district performer for the Lady Indians as a senior in 2019, signed a national letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Texas College.
“Liz was one of the team captains,” Carlisle head coach Keasa Bonds said. “She’s a very hardworking athlete that goes the extra mile for her teammates. She will go far in life because of her work ethic and perseverance no matter the circumstance.”
Rocha recorded 211 digs, 28 aces and 15 kills for the Lady Indians as a senior.
Texas College, located in Tyler, finished 4-18 overall and 2-7 in Red River Athletic Conference play this past seaosn.
Texas College competes in the RRAC along with Huston-Tillotson, Wiley, Our Lady of the Lake, Southwest, Jarvis and Paul Quinn.