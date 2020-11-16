FROM WIRE REPORTS
Carthage junior Faith Kruebbe earned Most Valuable Player honors, and four teammates and coach Dawn Stewart picked up superlatives with the release of the District 17-4A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Joining Kruebbe on the superlative list were Carthage’s Makhai Lewis (Offensive MVP), Rusk’s Emi Etheridge (Defensive MVP), Carthage’s Sadie Smith (Setter of the Year), Carthage’s Kaliyah Timmons (Blocker of the Year) and co-Newcomers of the Year Rylie Schwab of Palestine and Sarah Boudreaux of Rusk.
Stewart was named Coach of the Year in a vote by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Carthage: Talynn Williams, Mara Hodges, Erin Dodge; Rusk: Kaycee Johnson, Faith Long, Kara Wofford; Palestine: Jan’Aa Johnson, Monique Thompson; Jasper: ShaCora Reed, JaKayla Brown; Center: Aniyah Boykins.
SECOND TEAM
Carthage: ka’Kyra Roberts, Caroline Baldree; Palestine: Mallory Mitchell, Corian Hudson; Jasper: Tytiauna McQueen, Jaleiah McDougal, Kiarra Sells, Ka’Dence Traylor; Center: Alex Patton; Rusk: Jazz Blankinship, Makenna Burkhalter, Isabel Torres.
HONORABLE MENTION
Carthage: Haley Wink, Kennedy Stanley, Jaycee Page; Palestine: Kyi’Marri Ester, Kacie Dnachak; Rusk: Colleen Dover, Makayla Dowling, Carson Trawick; Jasper: Kalani Sells; Center: MaKaiya Hubbard.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Carthage: Caroline Baldree, Kennedy Stanley, Erin Dodge, Heaven Ingram, Faith Kruebbe, Makhai Lewis, Jaycee Paige, Sadie Smith, Mara Hodges, Talynn Williams, Haley Wink; Palestine: Savannah Alder, Ju’Mija Clewis, Kacie Danchak, Kyi’Marri Ester, Aleeya Grayson, Natalie Guillen, Kristen Harris, Mallory Mitchell, Rylie Schwab, Monique Thompson; Rusk: Faith Long, Emi Etheridge, Makenna Burkhalter, Carson Trawick, Callie Lynn, Jazz Blankinship, Makayla Dowling, Lexie Stanley, Sarah Boudreaux, Kara Wofford, Isabel Torres; Jasper: Tytiauna McQueen, Kalani Sells, Jaleiah McDougal, Kiarra Sells, Ka’Dence Taylor, Shacora Reed.