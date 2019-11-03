From Staff Reports
CARTHAGE 3, KILGORE 1: KILGORE — Kristen Stewart filled the stat sheet with 25 assists, 10 digs, four blocks, and an ace and the Carthage Lady Dawgs broke the school-record for wins in a season with a 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 tuneup victory over Kilgore.
Chesney Baker added 16 digs and three aces for Carthage, now 36-4 on the year. Addi Surratt added nine digs, Faith Kruebbe three kills, nine digs and two blocks, Makhai Lewis five blocks and three kills, Jada McLin six kills, McKenna Zett nine kills and 10 digs and Cami Hicks 12 kills and six blocks.
Jada Abercrombie finished with 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces in the loss for Kilgore. Skye Coton had two assists and two aces, Lauren Couch seven kills, nine digs and four aces, Dayton McElyea four kills, 17 assists and five digs, A’viana McIntyre two digs, Miah Thomas 14 kills and 12 digs and Ashton Vallery 20 assists, three digs and three aces.
Carthage will open the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Tyler Junior College against Palestine. Kilgore will open the postseason at Wills Point at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday against North Lamar.
HENDERSON 3, WEST RUSK 2: HENDERSON — Cora Jimerson handed out 33 assists and came up with four digs, Heather Craig and Ann Mills combined for 29 kills and 31 digs and Henderson earned a 25-16, 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-9 tuneup win over West Rusk.
Craig finished with 16 kills and 16 digs, Mills 13 kills, 15 digs and four blocks and Addison Northcutt five kills, 14 digs and four aces.
Henderson meets Paris at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Daingerfield to open the playoffs. West Rusk takes on Tatum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center.