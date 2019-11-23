From Staff Reports
State semifinalist Carthage finished with six superlatives — including overall Most Valuable Player Cami Hicks — in voting for the District 20-4A All-District Volleyball Team for 2019.
Carthage’s Faith Kruebbe and Jasper’s Raylee White shared offensive MVP honors.
Other superlatives went to Carthage’s Chesney Baker (defensive MVP), Carthage’s Makhai Lewis and Huntington’s Kaylee Rivenbark (newcomer), Carthage’s Kristen Stewart (setter) and Carthage’s Dawn Stewart (coach).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
McKenna Zett, Carthage, Halle Flynt, Huntington, Kinley Shumake, Jasper, Alex Patton, Center
SECOND TEAM
Jada McLinn, Addie Surratt, Carthage; Abby Kirkland, Kara Teer, Huntington; Skylar Causey, Center; Ja’Kayla Brown, Jasper
HONORABLE
MENTION
Sadie Smith, Carthage; Jasmine Cooks, Beyonce Bell, Center, Courtney Smith, Jessie Ellis, Huntington; Jaleiah McDougal, Shacora Reed, Jasper
ACADEMIC
ALL-DISTRICT
Carthage: Chesney Baker, Cami Hicks, Kinsey King, Jada McLin, Kristen Stewart, Addison Surratt, McKenna Zett, Caroline Baldree, Crosbey Beatty, Kaliyah Timmons, Faith Kruebbe, Makhai Lewis, Sadie Smith; Center: Baleigh Barrera, Skylar Causey, Jasmine Cooks, McKenzi Jowers; Jaspr: Raylee White, Ta’Christlian Smith, Britney Richard, Kinley Shumake, Amorie Woods, Kiarra Sells, Ashton Boulware, Jaleiah McDougal, Kaleigh White, Shacora Reed; Huntington: Kaylee Rivenbark, Emma Tatum, Halle Flynt, Emma McGuire, Abby Kirkland, Courtney Smith, Kara Teer