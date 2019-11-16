BRYAN — After being about as close to extinction as can be in Friday night’s regional semifinals, the Carthage Lady Bulldogs didn’t have to worry about being overconfident heading into Saturday’s finals.
It turns out they didn’t have to be worried at all.
Less than 24 hours after a monumental comeback, the Lady Dawgs swept the Midlothian Heritage Lady Jaguars 3-0 in Bryan High’s Viking Gym to capture the Region III-4A title and a trip to the state tournament.
No. 4 Carthage continued to add to its all-times best record of 41-4 as it beat the Lady Jags (28-9) 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, to earn the school’s second trip to state in the sport and the first since the 2003 team lost in the semifinals.
The Lady Dawgs will face the Region I champion at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The other semifinal is at 7 p.m. and the championship match is 1 p.m. Saturday.
Senior Cami Hicks and sophomore Faith Kruebbe were amed co-Most Valuable Players for their play in the tournament. They were joined on the all-tournament team by KristenStewart and Midlothian’s Hannah Larson and Kelsey Carpenter.
“First I want to thank God for this opportunity and keeping us safe,” Carthage coach Dawn Stewart said. “These girls are incredible. One of our girls, McKenna (Zett), lost her grandmother yesterday, but she wanted to play and be with her teammates. We want to dedicate this win to her and her Nina.
“The way we played Friday I really liked our chances. Some people didn’t give us a chance after Friday. But we knew we were better than that. We stuck together, came to play and won it.”
The play Friday saw the Lady Dawgs fall behind to Splendora 2-0. They fought back to force a fifth set, but trailed at matchpoint, 14-11. They came back from there to win it 17-15.
The first set battled back and forth with Carthage in control for most of the set. But each time it looked like the Lady Dawgs would put it away, the Heritage coach cut into the momentum by calling time.
She did it when the Lady Dawgs went up 23-18 and her team fought back to make it 23-21.
But a Lady Jag serve into the net and a Kristen Stewart block gave Carthage the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Jags maintained several small leads in the second set, but Chesney Baker came on to serve and the Lady Dawgs turned an 8-11 deficit to a 14-11 lead.
Midlothian Heritage was never closer thanone the rest of the way as Carthage got kills from Zett, Kruebbe and from Hicks for the match and the senior did a little fist-pumping and foot-stomping to celebrate the win.
The third set went back and forth with more than five lead changes and nine ties. Midlothian had its last lead at 17-18 as the Lady Dawgs finished with a Hicks block and a Kruebbe kill.
Hicks finished the match with 12 kills and nine blocks, while Jada McLin had six kills, Zett had six kills and two blocks, Kruebbe had four kills and six digs, Makhai Lewis had three blocks, Kristen Stewart had 21 assists, 10 digs and five blocks. Baker had 17 digs and Addi Surratt had 12 digs.
“We played aggressive and we had a good serving day,” the Carthage coach said. “That was a huge factor today. Our belief level kept getting higher and we didn’t get rattled. We kept our composure and finished it out.”