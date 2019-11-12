The fourth-ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs just keep rolling along in the Region III-4A volleyball playoffs, but Tuesday’s match against China Spring in Mabank had a little something extra behind it.
That’s because the Lady Cougars were the team that bounced the Lady Dawgs from the playoffs last season.
Carthage made sure there wasn’t a repeat this season.
The Lady Dawgs got another big night from senior Cami Hicks and the rest of the squad played well, winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 for the 3-0 sweep.
That earns Carthage (39-4) a spot in the Region III-4A Tournament at Bryan High School on this weekend. Carthage will take on Splendora at 6 p.m. Friday.
The finals are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“At this stage of the playoffs you can’t take anyone lightly and there was a lot of hype around this game because this is the team and round that we got beat last year,” Carthage coaach Dawn Stewart said. “I told the girls that they had to step up and play their best.
“Our motto this season has been ‘Burn the Ship.’ We’re not taking any other option we’re going to take the island and keep it. This was another round and we got through it with determination.”
Hicks had 15 kills and four blocks to lead the way, while Faith Kruebbe and Jada McLin both had six kills and McKenna Zett and Makhai Lewis both had three kills. Kruebbe also had 10 digs, a block and an ace.
The Carthage coach also liked the way her team picked up teammate who were struggling a little. There was a lot of that in the second set, where the Lady Cougars kept it close the whole way.
“We had a game plan and sometimes things just weren’t working right,” she said. “But other people picked up the slack and it made us stronger. Credit Cami for dominating on both sides of the net. And Chesney (Baker) did a great job keeping the back row together.
“I thought Kristen (Stewart) struggled tonight with her serve, but she didn’t let it get her down and she found a way to keep the offense running smoothly and spreading the ball around. And there were several times where I looked up and saw that we had three sophomores on the court and our level of play didn’t come down at all.”
While she may have had trouble serving Kristen Stewart had 30 assists, two kills and five digs, while Baker had 20 digs and two aces, Zett also had 12 digs and Addi Surratt had 11 digs.