ATHENS — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs were a little nervous in their Class 4A playoff opener Thursday night in Hornet Gym.
The result was a couple of close games to start their bi-district match against the Waco La Vega Lady Pirates.
But the experience finally shown through as the Lady Dogs finished off the sweep to win the match going away.
Carthage won 25-21, 25-20, 25-10 to improve to 16-9 for the season. They will play the winner of Friday’s LaGrange-Burnet match in the areas round next week. La Vega finishes the season 8-10.
“Our nervousness was very obvious early,” said Carthage coach Dawn Stewart. “It was to be expected with only two that played regularly last year. We’ve been working a lot on our mental approach to the game.
“I finally told them that the ball was the same size as the one we always use and the court wasn’t any smaller. It’s still the same game, but it was the way we were approaching it. We were putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves.”
The Lady Dawgs actually jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening set, but gradually let the Lady Pirates back into the contest with unforced errors. La Vega would tie the set up six different times, the last time at 21-21.
But the Lady Pirates hit it long, they blocked it out of bounds, Faith Kruebbe got an ace and Ja’Kyra Roberts finished it off with a kill.
The was the Waco school that jumped out on top in the second set and Carthage was playing from behind before finally tying it up at 8-8.
The Lady Dawgs took their first lead at 9-8, but La Vega came back to tie it up at 11-11.
A kill and an ace by Kruebbe gave Carthage the lead once more and they never trailed again — although they never led by more than six. The set ended with a La Vega serve into the next.
The visitors kept it close in the third set as it was tied at 5-5.
But Carthage got an ace from Talynn Williams and back-to-back kills by Kruebbe and Roberts to open up a 9-5 lead.
An ace by Kruebbe, a team block by Roberts and Sadie Smith increased the lead to 14-6. Makhai Lewis and Mara Hodges came up with kills as the lead grew to 19-8.
After three straight serves into the net — two by the Lady Pirates and one by Carthage — Jaycee Paige put together a 4-0 run, including a pair of aces to finish things off.
Kruebbe, Hodges and Roberts all had seven kills, Erin Dodge had 11 digs and Kruebbe had 10. Smith had 25 assists and Lewis and Kruebbe both had three aces.
“I’m proud of my young team,” Stewart said.