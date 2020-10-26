Longview and Carthage got a tuneup for different paths moving forward in the season.
For the Lady Dawgs, it was preparation for the playoffs and for the Lady Lobos, a chance to stay fresh for a postseason push that lay ahead.
Both will be a little more battle tested but it was Carthage building on momentum heading into the playoffs with a sweep (25-23, 25-21, 29-27) of the Lady Lobos on Tuesday night at Lobo Coliseum.
Carthage, with its ninth-straight win after a championship 8-0 run through District 17-4A, now enters the postseason for the ninth-straight season and will take on Waco La Vega at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Athens.
Meanwhile, Longview has unfinished business this season. The Lady Lobos checked in tied for fourth at 3-4 in District 15-5A action with five games remaining in the regular season.
On Tuesday, there were 25 ties and 11 lead changes throughout. Carthage, in all three sets, had big runs to grab wins, including a 5-0 run in the first, a 6-2 run in the second and a 3-0 run in the third after Longview lead, 27-26.
The one-two punch of juniors Makhai Lewis and Faith Kruebbe turned in big night, combining for 26 kills for Carthage. Lewis added two blocks and two aces to her night while Kruebbe chipped in 11 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Mara Hodges had 11 digs with four kills, matching Ja’Kyra Roberts. Sade Smith, another underclassmen for Carthage, finished with 30 assists and 10 digs.
Erin Dodge led with 13 digs.
For Longview, Miah Colbert finished with nine kills and four blocks and sophomore Brayleigh Mitchell followed with six kills. Peja Mathis had five and Elajiah Hatley four to go with 18 assists. Jakayla Morrow had two kills and Mallory Reeves three blocks for the Lady Lobos.
Angell Evans led defensively with 18 digs. Jailyn Rusk finished with 11 and Sarah Frederick seven.
After a 12-all tie in the opening game, Longview, with kills from Colbert bookending a 4-0 run, built its largest lead of the night at 16-12. An ace from Carthage’s Jaycee Paige, paired with four Lady Lobo errors, sprung Carthage to a 21-18 lead.
The Lady Lobos didn’t go quietly with a pair of kills from Morrow and an ace from Evans pulling Longview to a 21-20 deficit. A kill from Brianna Converse and a Lady Dawg error tied things up at 22-22.
But Carthage would have the final say with dump kills from Smith and Lewis sealing the 25-23 win.
In the second, it was a 14-14 tie before Carthage took off. Kruebbe had four of her game-high six kills as Carthage built three 3-0 runs in the 25-21 win to grab a 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was a game of runs. Carthage constructed a 7-1 run early. Longview responded with a 5-0 run and, led by two kills from Lewis, Carthage bounced back with five-straight of its own for a 19-15 lead. Back-to-back aces from Paige pushed that lead to 22-16.
But, again, Longview didn’t go quietly. Frederick had a pair of aces and big kills from Mitchell tied things up at 24-24. Two errors from Carthage gave Longview a 27-26 lead before an error tied things back up.
Mara Hodges made a diving dig leading to a kill from Lewis. Smith and Lewis then combined for the final time of the regular season to send Carthage (15-9) into the postseason with some momentum.
Longview travels to Mount Pleasant on Friday.