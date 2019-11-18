After surviving a marathon regional semifinal and then sweeping in the regional finals, the Carthage Lady Dawgs now turn their attention to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament.
Up for for Carthage (41-4) its its quest for the school’s first state volleyball championship is Hereford (34-14). The teams will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 4A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Lamar Fulshear (43-4) and Kennedale (36-7) tangle in the other 4A semifinal at 7 p.m., and the winners advance to the state championship match set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Carthage is making just its second appearance in the state tournament and first since 2003. Hereford, as a program, has a long history at the tournament with eight previous appearances, but the Whitefaces haven’t made the trip since 2008.
The Lady Dawgs opened the playoffs with sweeps of Palestine, Gatesville and China Spring to advance to the regional tournament in Bryan this past weekend. In the regional semifinals, Carthage lost the first two sets an trailed in the third frame to Splendora before rallying for a 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15 win.
Hereford swept Dalhart to open the playoffs, defeated Andrews in four sets and then swept Dumas and Argyle before earning a sweep of Krum in the regional finals to punch its ticket to the big show.
■ NOTES: The UIL State Tournament begins on Wednesday with Class A and 2A semifinal matches. Netches (39-5) meets Blum (30-14) at 11 a.m. and Water Valley (31-12) takes on Round Top-Carmine (21-11) at 1 p.m. in the Class A semifinals while Craword (47-4) faces Burton (34-15) at 3 p.m. and Leon (42-5) meets Wink (40-5) at 5 p.m. in Class 2A ... Class 3A semifinals on Thursday have Bushland (46-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (36-11) at 11 a.m. and Van Alstyne (36-4) vs. Lexington (34-13) at 1 p.m. ... Class 5A semifinals on Friday feature Canyon Randall (42-3) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (35-9) at 11 a.m. and Lucas Lovejoy (46-5) vs. Friendswood (34-17) at 1 p.m. ... The 6A semifinal matchups include Northwest Nelson (48-2) vs. Schertz Clemens (44-4) at 5 p.m. and Fort Bend Ridge Point (46-4) vs. Plano West (39-5) at 7 p.m. ... Championship matches are at 1 p.m. on Thursday for Class A, 3 p.m. on Friday for 2A, 11 a.m. on Saturday for 3A, 1 p.m. on Saturday for 4A, 3 p.m. on Saturday for 5A and 5 p.m. on Saturday for 6A.