Kristen Stewart, who played her first two seasons at Spring Hill and finished out her high school volleyball career at Carthage, will stay close to home to begin her college journey after recently giving a verbal pledge to Panola College.
Stewart, a versatile player who recorded nearly 1,000 assists as a senior and piled up solid numbers all over the court during her career, helped lead Carthage to the University Interscholastic League State Volleyball Tournament in 2019 - the program's first trip to the big dance since the 2003 season.
Carthage defeated Palestine, Gatesville, China Spring, Splendora and Midlothian in the playoffs before losing to Hereford in the Class 4A state semifinals to finish the season with a 41-5 record.
Stewart was named the Outstanding Setter in District 20-4A after finishing with 925 assists to go along with 300 digs, 50 blocks, 100 kills and 82 aces.
She had 87 kills, 162 digs and 39 aces at Spring Hill as a freshman, and followed up with 285 kills, 89 blocks, 80 aces, 335 digs and 310 assists as a sophomore.
Stewart moved to Carthage when her mother, Dawn Stewart, was hired to head up the volleyball program there, and in her first season with the Lady Dawgs, the junior standout recorded 291 digs, 505 assists, 120 kills, 200 service points, 60 aces and 30 blocks.
Panola College competes in the Region XIV Conference along with Navarro, Trinity Valley, Blinn, Tyler, Laredo, Lee, Coastal Bend, Wharton and Victoria.
The Fillies finished the 2019 season with a 30-10 record, earning the program's third trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in the past four seasons.