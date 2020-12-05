From Staff Reports
Kassidy McCullough of St. Mary’s and Haley Beasley of Christian Heritage Classical School earned superlative honors with the release of the TAPPS District 2 Division I All-District Volleyball Team.
McCullough was the district’s Newcomer of the Year, and Beasley earned Defensive MVP honors. Other superlatives went to Kennedy Fryar of Greenville Christian School (MVP), Kinleigh Crawford of Greenville Christian School (Freshman of the Year), McKenzie Brown of Greenville Christian School (Offensive MVP) and the Greenville Christian School coaching staff.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Kennedy Fryar, GCS; Haley Beasley, CHCS; Rebecca Dunn, St. Mary’s; McKenzie Brown, GCS; Natalie Pitts, CHCS; MollyMiller, GCS; Mia Kittner, St. Mary’s; Emma Farber, ACPA; Kinleigh Crawford, GCS; Allie White, CHCS; Zoe Koerth, ACPA; Ainsley Brumit, CHCS.
SECOND TEAM
McKenna Sullivan, GCS; Maggie Feezel, GCS; Madyn Brown, CHCS; Campbell Laney, CHCS; Avae Kittner, St. Mary’s; Isabella Aguilar, St. Mary’s; Emma Sowers, ACPA; Mayriah Graham, ACPA.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hannah Wrinkle, GCS; Stephanie Ashley, GCS; Kassidy McCullough, St. Mary’s; Fatima Espinoza, St. Mary’s; Marilee Marholz, ACPA.
ALL STATE
Second team: Haley Beasley, Christian Heritage Classical School; Honorable mention: Natalie Pitts, Christian Heritage Classical School; Rebecca Dunn, St. Mary’s.