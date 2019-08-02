WHITE OAK — Long recognized as one of the most respected coaches in East Texas, Carolee Musick is back “home” in White Oak where she led the Ladynecks to the school’s only volleyball state championship in 2010.
Musick, who had spent the past half-dozen years at Pine Tree, jumped at the opportunity to return back to the place she spent 19 years building one of the finest volleyball programs around.
“It felt really good being out there,” Musick said after White Oak’s first practice Thursday morning. “It just felt like home. I was 24 when I walked on this campus the first time. Anytime you spend as much time as I did here, it naturally feels like home.”
Musick, who left White Oak before the 2013-14 school year, is the all-time leader in victories, carving a 564-119 record over nearly two decades. One of her primary tasks is to return the Ladynecks back to the playoffs after missing out last year for the first time in 21 seasons.
“There’s work to be done and these girls work really hard. Overall I think we’ve got some talent. We’ve got great heart and I think these girls want to do their best,” said Musick, who led the Ladynecks to 14 district titles in her 19 years as head coach and sports a ledger of 738-224.
“The key is these kids want to excel. One of the things I really love about this community and this town is they want to do well. It’s all about work ethic, footwork, focus and concentration.”
Lexi Baker returns as White Oak’s leader in kills with 299, while Macy Weeks is back after tallying a team-best 464 digs for a 21-15 Ladyneck squad. White Oak participates today in a four-team scrimmage at Pine Tree along with Longview and Elysian Fields.
Musick’s second tenure starts for real Tuesday with a trip to face Tyler Lee.
PINE TREELacy Coldiron admitted having trouble going to sleep before Thursday morning’s first volleyball practice. The effervescent 28-year-old takes command of the Pine Tree Lady Pirates after spending five years at Kilgore High.
Coldiron was nothing short of spectacular in her stint at Kilgore, winning 55 games and advancing to the postseason three times. Kilgore had only qualified for the playoffs once in the previous 20 years.
The one-time college rugby player believes keys to consistency begin with having high standards. It’s all about not making excuses, trust, respect and listening to instruction.
“I got to work with the girls some this summer. I got to know them and they are a great group of girls. I’m real excited coming into it,” said Coldiron, who welcomed out 45 players for the first day of training. “I’m really focused on getting our defense set early. We’ll play more of a modified perimeter defense. I have really high hopes for this team if we can get the setter position clicking.”
Senior outside hitter Sam Sommerfeld is back after amassing a team-leading 212 kills along with 326 digs. Hannah Berry, also a senior, handed out a team-best 226 assists for a 16-22 squad.
Today Pine Tree is hosting a four-school scrimmage with Longview, White Oak and Elysian Fields. The Lady Pirates begin the regular season Tuesday when they entertain Mount Pleasant.
SPRING HILLIt’s been a busy summer for first-year Spring Hill volleyball coach Andrew Harbison. He spent a lot of time relocating his family from Diana to the Spring Hill school district.
“I’m excited to be here ... pumped up. Spring Hill’s got a great tradition in volleyball. There’s great community support. It’s been a whirlwind with the move and everything. I like to be in the community where I work,” said Harbison, who has a 187-121 career record, including leading New Diana to six straight playoff appearances and 30+ wins three times.
“Our motto is gonna be better the ball, better the team and better in blue. Everything we do we want to get better. It’s gonna be a slow process, but we’re gonna get better. It’s not like turning on a light switch. We’re going to grind and put in the work.”
Harbison wants to reestablish stability in a program that’s gone through four coaches in five seasons. The Lady Panthers have been absent from postseason the last three years after qualifying 18 of the previous 20 seasons.
“It’s gonna be rebuilding to get back to where we were. But this is the profession I’m in. I’m a competitive guy. It’s about teaching these girls how to work. They’ve got to put in the time,” Harbison said. “I know what I’m looking for and we stress the details. It’s about toughness and hard work. That’s going to be a cornerstone of Spring Hill volleyball.”
Spring Hill, 5-25 a year ago, welcomes back top returnees A’Zaria Jones and Macy Plunk. The Lady Panthers scrimmage at Mineola Monday before hosting Prairiland on Friday in their 2019 season opener.