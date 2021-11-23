Class 2A state champion Beckville earned five of the district's six superlatives, led by overall Most Valuable Player Kinsley Rivers, with the release of the District 20-2A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2021 season.
Rivers was joined on the superlatives list by teammates Avery Morris (Offensive MVP), Amber Harris (Defensive MVP) and Sophie Elliott (Most Valuable Setter) along with Coach of the Year Cherry Downs.
Timpson's Alleigh Campbell was named the league's Newcomer of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Beckville: M.J. Liles, Laney Jones, Aubrey Klingler; Timpson: Celeste Bush, Amiyah Soto; Shelbyville: Kiana Bennett, Kate Lawson; Gary: Carlee Linebarger, Trinity Baker; San Augustine: Ja'Toryia Barnes.
SECOND TEAM
Beckville: Karissa McDowell, Maddie McAfee; Timpson: McKenna Wynn, Kallie Solomon; Shelbyville: Ma'Kayja Horton, Kara Jones; Gary: Danielle Harrison, Aubrey Kennedy; San Augustine: Dayreiona Isaac; Garrison: Brynn Clark.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Beckville: Kinsley Rivers, Avery Morris, Aubrey Klingler, Sophie Elliott, Karissa McDowell, Maddie McAfee; San Augustine: JaToriya Barnes, JaMya Barnes, JaMya Polk, Jasmine Martin, Dayreiona Issac, Mieracle Davis, MeRyah Roland; Shelbyville: Taylor Jones, Kate Lawson, Kiana Bennett, Neena Smith, Neera Smith, Ma'Kayla Horton, Cadience Thompson, Kara Jones, Abby Shofner, Gracie Leach, Kelley Garcia; Gary: Trinity Baker, Blair Cope, Dani Harrison, Sophie Hughes, Abigail Johnson, Aubrey Kennedy, Jessica Kennedy, Carlee Linebarger, Emma Newman, Makayla Woodfin, Rachael Yarbrough; Timpson: Natalie Johnson, Alliegh Campbell, Kallie Soloman, McKenna Wynn; Garrison: Brynn Clark, JenAsia Pleasant, Ashlyn Smelley, Kearsten White, Alexis Huffman, Estefania Rivera