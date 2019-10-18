TAIAO TOURNAMENT
■ HEAT 2, BACH 0: ROUND ROCK — Jaden Parker handed out 13 assists, Jaelyn Cleveland recorded 11 kills and the Longview HEAT advanced to the semifinals of the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) Tournament on Friday with a 25-17, 25-6 win over BACH Boerne Area Christian Homeschool.
Earlier in the day, the HEAT swept El Paso Homeschool, 25-14, 25-8.
The HEAT will face Tyler HEAT at 9 a.m. today, with the winner advancing to the title match against either Foundations Academy or El Paso at approximately 11 a.m.
Against BACH, Jaden parker added nine points and four digs, and Cleveland finished with two receptions and four points. Hope Poulter chipped in with five aces and eight points, Jenna Parker two points, four receptions and five digs, Jordan Parker four kills, three digs, five receptions, six points and two aces, Makayla Richey eight points and two aces, McKenzie File a dig and a kill, Meredith Corley one reception and Suzannah Neal two kills.
In the win over El Paso Homeschool, Cleveland ripped 12 kills and added five digs, two blocks, two receptions and three points. Jaden Parker recorded 21 assists, nine points and eight digs, Poulter six points, Jenna Parker 14 digs, two receptions, 10 points and two aces, Jordan Parker five kills, five digs, nine receptions and six points, Richey three digs and two kills, File two kills and Neal one kill.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates swept past Jacksonville at the Pirate Center on Friday, earning a 25-20, 25-21, 25-9 win.
Ryauna Garrett finished with two kills and 14 assists for the Lady Pirates. Malaeka Wilson added five aces, five kills and seven digs, Taitum Barry seven aces, Jamaya Davis five aces, two kills, two assists and 12 digs, Aniya Gibson two kills, McKenzie Kirk three kills, five digs and two blocks, Hannah Barry 15 digs and two kills and Sam Sommerfeld 13 kills, eight digs and three aces.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, JOHN TYLER 1: TYLER — The Hallsville Ladycats, led by Ashley Jones’ 32 assists, 11 kills, five digs and three aces and a combined 23 kills from Cassidy Cole and Ayden McDermott, remained in a tie atop the district standings with a 25-8, 19-25, 25-19, 25-13 win over John Tyler.
Cole had 13 kills and two aces, McDermott 10 kills, Mallory Pyle five kills and Amy Thomas seven digs for the Ladycats.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: WHITEHOUSE — Briana Brown knocked down 14 kills and added nine digs to lead Whitehouse past Nacogdoches, 25-11, 25-11, 25-8.
Hannah Owens had two aces for the Ladycats, with Kate Idrogo adding six kills, Ryann Foster 38 assists and seven digs and Hannah House eight digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 3, SPRING HILL 0: KILGORE — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs remained in a tie for the top spot in the league standings with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Spring Hill.
Miah Thomas finished with 12 kills, four blocks and four digs for Kilgore. Jada Abercrombie added 11 kills and 10 digs, Alexis T. Anderson five kills and three digs, Skye Cotton three kills, Lauren Couch six kills and six digs, Skyler Day six digs, Dayton McElyea 25 assists, six digs and five kills, A’viana McIntyre five digs and Ashton Vallery 16 assists and four digs.
Molly Seale had six kills, four digs and two aces in the loss for Spring Hill (4-6). Ansley Nichols finished with three kills, Sam Schott eight digs, A’Zaria Jones five kills and two blocks, Lexi White seven digs, Mia Traylor six assists, Maci Plunk two kills, Amirah Alexander eight assists and three digs and Ke’Aysia Anderson one kill and one block.
■ GILMER 3, HENDERSON 1: HENDERSON — Haylee Jordan and Delaney Wilson combined for 27 kills to lead the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes past Henderson, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16.
Jordan had 15 kills and four blocks, Wilson 12 kills, Reese Couture and Maddy Tate seven kills apiece, Alexis Mathis 28 assists, Karsyn Lindsey 17 assists, Lele Morton 10 digs and Mathis five digs.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ N. BOSTON 3, P. PEWITT 1: OMAHA — New Boston held on for a 26-24, 25-22, 25-20, 25-9 win over Paul Pewitt.
Pewitt fell to the defending district champion New Boston Lady Lions Friday 24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 9-25.
Hannah McGee served up 12 points for Paul Pewitt. Calli Osmon had 13 kills, three blocks four points and a team-leading 22 digs. Destiny Jones added 11 kills, three blocks and 11 digs, Mya Heath 14 digs, Sissy Jones eight points, four kills, 15 assists and 12 digs, McKayla Jackson six points, two blocks and four digs, Jacie Crocker five points, 13 assists and four digs, Natalie Tucker three kills and six digs and Brooke Traylor three blocks.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 25-10 on the year with a 25-3, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of Waskom.
Essence Allen pounded down 15 kills to go along with six aces, four blocks and four assists. Ramaya Davis added three kills and two blocks, Kaylei Stroud seven aces, four digs and three kills, Kayla Jones six kills and two blocks, Mariah West a dig and an ace, Kerrigan Biggs two digs, McKayla Martin two blocks, Kristin Smith three kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez four digs, Macy Brown two kills, Yahnya Acevedo three digs and Makensi Greenwood six digs.
Abby Sorenson set it all up with 25 assists, adding three digs and three aces.
■ ORE CITY 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: ORE CITY — Jailyn Cook and Abby Ervin combined for 19 kills, Keri Dean and Ryan Thorn led the defense with a combined 34 digs and Ore City swept past Daingerfield 25-20, 25-7, 25-16.
Cook had 12 kills, Ervin seven kills, Dean 18 digs and Thorn 16 digs and 10 service points. Jade Draper added 20 points, 21 assists, two blocks and three aces, Ally Sewell six assists and Brooklynn Richardson two blocks.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 3, NEW DIANA 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Hughes Springs opened with wins in the first two sets and held on for a 25-20, 25-17, 15-25, 15-25, 17-15 win over New Diana.
Taylor Garrett had eight kills and five blocks in the loss for New Diana. Torri Ward recorded 12 digs and four kills, Jocelyn Howell five kills, 13 digs and three aces, Julia Loeza 19 assists, 12 digs, six aces and two kills, Eden Gossett three aces, Karly Meshell 18 digs and three assists and LiAnn James nine digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 3, TROUP 0: TROUP — Natalie Reed handed out 24 assists, Lexi Baker went double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs and the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of Troup.
Reed added two aces for the Ladynecks, who also got seven digs from Stormy Riley, four kills from Anna Iske, two kills, eight digs and five aces from Macy Weeks, four kills from Payton Palmer and three kills from Ashlyn Eynon.
■ HARMONY 3, GLADEWATER 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn led with 12 kills, Aleah Daily and Delaynie Nash combined for 26 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-7, 25-6, 25-10 sweep of Gladewater.
Seahorn also had two digs. Daily recorded 16 assists, Nash 10 assists, Raylee Willie five digs, Kinzee Settles three kills and two digs, Kaylee Clemens five kills and Spencer Watkins seven kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 3, B. SANDY 0: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of No. 19 Big Sandy on Friday.
Victoria Miller picked up seven digs, Morgan Jaco had eight blocks and Hawkins moved to 9-0 in district play with the win. Lynli Dacus and Makena Warren had four digs apiece, with Warren adding seven blocks. Logan Jaco knocked down 11 kills, Jaco and Dacus had six apiece and Tenley Conde finished with three. Alyssa Eddington led with 13 assists, and Dacus chipped in with 10.
Josie Howard (11-11), Jordyn Warren (7-7) and Conde (5-5) were perfect from the service stripe.
Big Sandy was led by Airikah Pippins with 13 kills, five blocks and five digs. Lizzie Worden added 18 assists, Peyton Adams one ace, Chyler Ponder seven digs, Gracie Jenison nine kills, Maci Childress four digs, Allie McCartney four aces, Jakayla Johnson 11 digs and Brylie Arnold two kills.
McCartney was 9-for-9 serving.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, U. HILL 1: BETTIE — Leverett’s Chapel moved to 4-6 in district play, rallying for a 23-25, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24 win over Union Hill.
Jillian Shaw finished with 25 kills, three blocks, 23 digs and six aces for Leverett’s Chapel. Lexus Haley added eight kills, 10 digs, 24 assists and two aces, Ashilia Smith seven kills and seven blocks and Michele Jamaica 44 digs, four assists and three kills.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, CARLISLE 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 8 ranked Beckville Ladycats improved to 9-0 in district play (29-13 overall) with a 25-10, 25-5, 25-14 sweep of Carlisle.
Allison Baker filled the stat sheet with 15 assists, six digs, six kills and five aces for Beckville. Sophie Elliott added 14 assists, Lindsey Baker two kills and a block, Kinsley Rivers five kills and three digs, Avery Morris five kills and three aces, Hannah Sharpless one dig, Kiyah Wellborn two digs, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a dig, Gracen Harris two digs, Miranda Mize four aces, five kills, three digs and four blocks, Amber Harris four kills and two digs and Macy Davis one kill, one dig and one block.