DISTRICT 15-5A
MT. PLEASANT 3, P. TREE 1: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates closed out the season with a 3-1 loss to Mount Pleasant at the Pirate Center on Tuesday.
Carmen Chatman led the Lady Pirates with 16 assists, 15 digs and two kills. Gianna Spearman added four digs, four aces and two kills, Mallory Armstrong five kills and three digs, Tatum Cates 11 digs, Jamaya Davis 17 digs, two assists and two aces, Madelyne Barkley four kills, two digs and two assists, Natalie Buckner three kills, Aderria Williams two digs, Brooklyn James seven digs and two kills and Makenzie Vo four digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, SABINE 1: WHITE OAK - The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 35-1 on the year and finished district play with a spotless 12-0 record, ending the regular season with a 25-13, 25-18, 19-25, 25-9 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Lexi Baker finished with 16 kills, six digs, 15 receptions and 13 service points for White Oak. Kaylee Wilkinson added 15 digs, 16 receptions and eight points, Anna Iske eight kills, 10 blocks and two aces, Addison Clinkscales eight kills and two digs, Calee Carter eight kills and two blocks, Brazie Croft 13 digs, 10 receptions, seven points and two aces and Mallory McKinney eight digs, 10 points and three aces.
Emma Hill set it all up with 52 assists, adding two kills and two digs.
Cale Brown recorded 12 kills, 10 blocks and five digs in the loss for Sabine. Maddie Furrh had 10 kills, two blocks and 12 digs, Ally Gresham 32 digs, Kathryn Dalby two kills and five blocks, Ella Roberts five blocks and five digs, Peyton Childress eight kills, four blocks and two digs, Kaleigh Carney eight digs and Riley Lux 31 kills, six blocks and six digs.
White Oak will take on Carthage in a 1 p.m. warmup contest Saturday in White Oak.
GLADEWATER 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - Alexis Boyd and Zakeighlyn Williams combined for 10 kills and nine blocks to lead the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over Ore City.
Boyd had six kill and four blocks and Williams finished with four kills and five blocks for the Lady bears. Kiyah Bell recorded seven kills, 13 assists and two blocks, Kiyona Parker three kills and seven assists and Hadassah Balcorta three digs.
DAINGERFIELD 3, H. SPRINGS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Daingerfield Lady Tigers kept their season alive by rallying for a 24-26, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12 win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
The teams finished in a fourth-place deadlock and will face off again at a time and location to be determined for the final playoff spot in the league.
Diamond Jeter had two aces, two kills, two digs and 25 assists for Daingerfield. Aaryanna Wallace finished with two kills and four digs, Karley Nix four aces, four kills and seven digs, Ashlyn Bruce three aces, 15 kills, 10 blocks and two digs, Chrishlyn Boyd 17 digs, Anhya Ellison four kills, Sanaa Fields two aces, Terry Gholston two aces and eight digs and Genesis Allen six kills and four blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, HALLSVILLE 1: TATUM - The Tatum Lady Eagles tuned up for the playoffs with a 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21 win over Hallsville on Monday.
Abby Sorenson dished out 42 assists and Macy Brown put down 16 kills for Hallsville, which also got 12 kills from Kaylei Stroud, seven from Kerrigan Biggs, four apiece from Aundrea Bradley and Janiya Kindle and two apiece from Sorenson and Myra Andrade. Summer Dancy-Vasquez led with 24 kills. Kaylei Stroud had 12, Karly Stroud 10, Biggs and Paisley Wiliams six apiece, Brown and Bradley five apiece, Kindle four, Makensi Greenwood three and Sorenson two. Biggs also recorded four blocks.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN - Jenci Seahorn hammered home 11 kills, Lillie Jones fired off an ace to end the match and the No. 12 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles wrapped up a district title with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-23.
Seahorn added six digs and two aces for Harmony, which finished league play with a 9-1 record. Lanie Trimble had 11 assists, six digs and five kills, Rendi Seahorn five digs, three kills, two blocks and two aces, Gabby Hector eight assists and four digs, Jones five digs and three kills, Grace Kalenak four digs and two kills and Addie Young three digs.
For Quitman (7-3), Ava Burroughs finished with 12 kills, two aces and 10 digs, Carley Spears 21 assists and two aces and Brooklyn Marcee four kills and 12 digs.
DISTRICT 14-3A
ATLANTA 3, HOOKS 0: ATLANTA - The Atlanta Lady Rabbits closed out the regular season with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 sweep over Hooks on Tuesday.
Destinee Wells recorded seven points, six digs and two kills for Atlanta, which will open the playoffs on Monday at 6 p.m. in Hallsville against Mineola.
Kaylon Partain had three points, 11 digs and four kills, Alley Jefferson five points, three aces and seven digs, AnneMarie Hanner six points, two aces, seven digs and 11 assists, Rylie Pattillo nine points, two aces, three digs and 16 assists, Cara Taylor eight points and six digs, Sabriiyah Young four kills, Kym Sheppard 12 kills and four blocks, JaNeisha Fields four kills, two blocks and two digs and Jaliyah Brown two kills and two digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: SHELBYVILLE - The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats closed out the regular season with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of Shelbyville, moving to 40-3 on the season and 10-0 in district play.
Sophie Elliott handed out 32 assists and added two digs for Beckville. Laney Jones finished with five digs, Kinsley Rivers 11 kills, three digs and three blocks, Avery Morris eight kills, six digs and two aces, Maddie McAfee one kill, M.J. Liles eight kills and two aces, Aubrey Klingler four aces, three kills and two digs, Karissa McDowell two digs and Amber Harris six digs and three kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, U. HILL 0: HAWKINS - The No. 11 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks closed out the regular season with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of Union Hill, completing a perfect 12-0 run through district play.
Makena Warren led with nine kills, two blocks and two aces for Hawkins. Lynli Dacus added seven kills, Tenley Conden six kills, Trinity Hawkins five kills, Jordyn Warren 19 assists and three aces, Hawkins nine assists and Laney Wilson three aces.
OVERTON 3, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - The Overton Lady Mustangs got 14 kills, 15 digs and a couple of aces from Mary Fenter to go along with 23 assists from Kaley McMillian on the way to a 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of Leverett's Chapel.
McMillian also had four kills and 11 digs for Overton, which improved to 27-11 overall and 10-2 in the district. Alex Brown had 17 digs, four aces and two kills, and Kayla Nobles finished with nine kills and a dig.
Overton will host Longview Christian School in a warmup game on Friday and then take on Shelbyville in bi-district playoff action on Monday at Central Heights.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 3, MABANK 1: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 24-7 overall and 8-2 in district play with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 win over Mabank.
Rilee Rinehart had 38 assists, 13 service points and two kills for the Bearettes. Khyra Garrett added six kills, Lindsey Bersano 14 points and 11 digs, Riley Cawthon six digs, Tori Hooker three points and six digs, Emily Eaton 10 digs and two points, Allie Cooper 11 points, 19 kills and nine digs, Madison Hernandez 13 digs and Khayla Garrett 10 kills, 16 digs and five points.
PRIVATE
B. HILL 3, HORIZON 0: BULLARD - Belle Reed ripped 26 kills, Mollee McCurley dished out 35 assists and Brook Hill swept past Brighter Horizon 25-4, 25-3, 25-4.
Ella Hardee added three kills and 10 aces for Brook Hill. Gracie Dawson had five kills, Sarah Sims two kills, McCurley nine aces, Bethany Durrett one ace and Caley Fitzgerald two aces.
COLLEGE
LETU 3, BELHAVEN 1: LETU volleyball defeated Belhaven 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 25-27, 25-11) in an American Southwest Conference matchup at Solheim Arena Monday.
The Yellowjackets improved to 14-9 overall, including 9-7 against league opponents. Belhaven dropped to 2-21, 1-15. With the win, LETU secured a berth in the 2021 American Southwest Conference Volleyball Championship, the fourth in succession and program history.
Kianna Crow registered a double-double with led the team with 16 kills, 13 digs. Natalie Connelly stuffed the box score with 10 kills, seven block assists, two solo rejections, two digs and an ace. Samantha Winkel led the way with 21 assists, adding seven digs and a pair of service aces. Natalie Davenport handed out 17 helpers, with seven digs. Courtney Edge paced a trio in double-digits with 28 digs. Maddy Denega dug 15 attacks and dropped in three serves for an ace.
LETU hosts Sul Ross State in a pivotal American Southwest Conference match at 6 p.m. Friday.