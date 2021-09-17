DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, HENDERSON 1: Mia Traylor set it all up with 47 assists, Carolann Bowles knocked down 23 kills and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied for a 23-25, 25-17, 28-26, 25-21 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Traylor also had 15 digs, five aces and seven kills for the Lady Panthers, and Bowles added 13 digs, five aces and two blocks. Carli Manasse finished with 15 digs, three blocks and two kills, Ashlyn Smith two aces, Victoria Bradshaw one kill, Abby Caron five kills and two blocks, Eden Gossett four digs, Erin Gregson five digs, Janie Bradshaw 24 digs, three aces and three assists, Caylee Mayfield nine kills and Natalie Fisher 13 kills.
BULLARD 3, KILGORE 1: KILGORE - The Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Friday.
Bullard (17-8, 3-0) was led by Emily Bochow with 18 kills, two blocks and six digs. Olivia Anderson added 15 kills, three digs and three aces, Callie Bailey 18 digs and Taylor Clark 35 assists and 10 digs.
Maleah Thurmond had eight kills in the loss for Kilgore. Jasmine Vasquez added three aces and six digs, Bryonne Brooks nine kills, Fyndi Henry four aces and 11 digs, Brooke Couch seven kills and four aces, Summer Hayden-Epps six kills, Cailey Brown one ace, Alana Mumphrey three assists, Ashton Vallery 30 assists and two digs and Catherine Dennis three assists.
DISTRICT 15-3A
N. DIANA 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - Taylor Garrett finished with 11 kills, Addison Ridge dished out 14 assists and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 sweep over Ore City on Friday.
Garrett also had two blocks and five digs, and Ridge had seven digs, four kills and two aces for the Lady Eagles. Torri Ward chipped in with six assists, LiAnn James six digs, Peyton Abernathy five aces, five kills and three digs, Mallory Rudd four kills, Maleigha Phillips one dig, Reagan Reece two kills and two assists, Layla Stapleton one kill and Shaylee Stanley one dig.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 3, JEFFERSON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets used 12 kills from Bryanne Beavers and 12 assists from Allison O'Brien to notch a 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 sweep over Jefferson.
Allison O'Brien also had five aces and two digs for Elysian Fields. Morgan Shaw added 11 digs and seven assists, and Kelsey O'Brien finished with seven digs and two kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
OVERTON 3, B. SANDY 0: OVERTON - The Overton Lady Mustangs got a combined 17 kills from Mary Fenter and Kaley McMillian on the way to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Big Sandy.
Overton (18-10, 2-1) was paced by Fenter with 10 kills, 13 digs, three assists and two aces. McMillian added seven kills, 12 digs, 12 assists and six aces, and Chloe Laws had 23 digs and six kills.
For Big Sandy in the loss, Calle Minter had 20 assists and 15 digs, Allie McCartney seven digs, Breaunna Derrick eight digs and three kills, Briley Arnold three digs and seven kills, Mackenzie Davis two digs, Shemaiah Johnson four kills, MaRyiah Francis seven kills, Daphnie Blavier four digs and Ava Jenison seven digs.
McCartney was 4-for-4 serving, Derrick 5-for-5 and Blavier 6-for-6.
CARLISLE 3, U. GROVE 0: PRICE - The Carlisle Lady Indians notched a 28-26, 25-23, 25-22 sweep over Union Grove.
Union Grove was led by Avery Brooks with 20 kills and five aces and Sydney Chamberlain with 20 digs and two assists. Brady Colby handed out 17 assists in the setback.
NON
CARTHAGE 3, WHITEHOUSE 0: CARTHAGE - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs moved to 25-4 on the season wit ha 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Whitehouse.
Faith Kruebbe finished with 17 kills and 10 digs for the Lady Dawgs. Makhai Lewis and JaKyra Roberts added eight kills apiece, with Lewis also recording three blocks. Jacie Bagley and Za'Kyra Myers chipped in with four kills apiece.
HARMONY 3, GILMER 2: HARMONY - Lanie Trimble finished with 19 assists, nine digs and six kills, Jenci Seahorn hammered down 13 kills to go along with eight digs and four blocks and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 16-25, 17-25 win over Gilmer.
Lillie Jones finished with eight digs and two kills for Harmony. Rendi Seahorn had four kills, four digs, two blocks and four aces, Addie Young nine digs and two aces, Gabby Hector seven digs and six assists, Grace Kalenak seven digs and three kills and Danielle Ison four digs and two kills.
SHEBYVILLE 3, WASKOM 0: SHELBYVILLE - Kate Lawson handed out 21 assists, Kiana Bennett finished with 14 kills, five blocks and seven digs and Shelbyville swept past Waskom, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17.
Lawson also came up with nine digs for Shelbyville. Ma'Kayja Horton added six kills, 12 digs and three aces, and Taylor Jones recorded two assists, two blocks and five digs.
TAPPS
CHCS 3, TST 2: Christian Heritage Classical School, led by Natalie Pitts with 15 assists and three aces, notched a 3-2 win over Trinity School of Texas.
Mary White had eight kills and six dogs for CHCS. Kayleigh Khan added four kills and two aces, and Campbell Laney finished with four kills and five digs.
COLLEGE
PANOLA 3, VICTORIA 1: CARTHAGE - The No. 18 ranked Panola College Fillies extended their winning streak to 10 in a row by defeating Victoria College (25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19) on Thursday.
The Fillies had three players with a double-double in the victory over Victoria College. Tamara Chavez collected a double-double and dominated the Fillies offense hitting a .520 clip with a career-high 29 kills, 10 digs, and three aces. Andressa Soares posted a double-double with 15 digs and 11 kills, with a hitting efficiency of .300 for the night. Vitoria Mattos posted a double-double, rounding off those players by dishing out 49 assists and 12 digs.
Ana Melo also had a huge night for the Fillies by tallying 14 kills and two blocks. Erin Perez held off the Lady Pirates offense by tallying up 32 digs on the four-set match pushing the Fillies past Victoria.
Panola, now 16-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play, was scheduled to face Brookhaven on Saturday, but that match has been canceled.
The Fillies will travel to face No. 3 Blinn on Tuesday.