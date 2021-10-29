ET HOMESCHOOL 2ND: COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers went 2-1 on Friday, falling in the championship match to Illinois CRU Blazers in three sets, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 at the National Homeschool Volleyball Tournament (NHSVBT)
The Lady Chargers defeated Goshen Blue Blazers (Indiana) 25-22, 25-23 and HHA Mavericks (Houston) 25-17, 25-21 earlier in the day.
Against Goshen Blue Blazers, Abby Campbell had three points, five digs and four kills, Hannah Simpson two points, four digs and seven assists, Jaelyn Cleveland three digs and nine kills, Jenna Parker six digs, Jordan Parker two aces, eight points, 11 digs and six kills, Meredith Corley three aces, seven points, four digs and 10 assists, Rebekah Dragoo two aces, four points and nine digs, Skye Cotton two kills and Sydney Cunningham three digs.
Cleveland and Jordan Parker both had 13 kills against HHA Mavericks, with Cleveland adding five points, two block and five digs and Parker two assists, four digs and two blocks. Campbell added a kill and a dig, Simpson 10 assists, seven digs and five points, Jenna Parker 17 digs, nine points and two aces, Corley 11 assists, two digs and four points, Dragoo nine digs and two kills, Cotton two blocks and Cunningham one kill.
In the title match, Campbell had five digs and three kills, Simpson five assists, three digs and five points, Cleveland 12 kills, Jenna Parker 11 digs, Jordan Parker three blocks, eight digs and six kills, Corley 11 assists, two digs, four points and two aces, Dragoo six points and 15 digs, Cotton two blocks and Cunningham a dig and a kill.
ET Homeschool earned the team Sportsmanship Award (voted on by referees), and Jordan Parker was named to the all-tournament team.
S. HILL 3, HARMONY 0: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers turned up for the playoffs with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Harmony.
For Harmony in the loss, Jenci Seahorn recorded six kills, three digs and three blocks. Lillie Jones added 13 digs and two kills, Lanie Trimble 10 assists, five kills and five digs, Grace Kalenak and Rendi Seahorn six digs and four kills apiece, Gabby Hector five assists and two digs and Addie Young five digs.
TATUM 3, HENDERSON 0: TATUM - Abby Sorenson handed out 44 assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez led the defense with 21 digs and Aundrea Bradley pounded down 11 kills for Tatum as the Lady Eagles swept past Henderson 25-15, 25-12, 25-22 in a playoff tune-up match.
Sorenson added five digs for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud added nine kills and five digs, Karly Stroud eight digs and two aces, Janiya Kindle seven kills, two blocks and two digs, Makensi Greenwood one dig and three aces, Kerrigan Biggs nine kills and Macy Brown nine kills and four aces.
HAWKINS 3, N. DIANA 2: DIANA - The Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied for a 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13 win over New Diana in a tune-up match on Friday.
Lady Hawks claim victory over New Diana in their warm up game on Friday evening, with scores 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-15, 15-13. Senior, Makena Warren, dominated at the net with 17 kills. Lynli Dacus added 10 kills, Jordyn Warren with 8 kills, Trinity Hawkins with 4 kills, and Tenley Conde with 3 kills. Trinity Hawkins and Jordyn Warren combined for 37 assists, 22 and 15 respectfully. Tenley Conde, Jordyn Warren, Lynli Dacus, Carmen Turner, Makena Warren, and Trinity Hawkins all contributed on defense with 5 digs, while Taetum Smith pitched in 4 digs.
Makena Warren knocked down 17 kills, Lynli Dacus 10, Jordyn Warren eight, Trinity Hawkins four and Tenley Conde three for Hawkins. Hawkins also added 22 assists and Jordyn Warren 15. Conde, Jordyn Warren, Dacus, Carmen Turner, Makena Warren and Hawkins all had five digs, and Taetum Smith chipped in with four.
Taylor Garrett finished with 18 kills, three aces, nine digs and two blocks in the loss for New Diana. Torri Ward had 20 assists, three blocks, 13 digs and seven kills, Starrmia Dixon three blocks and five digs, LiAnn James four assists and 13 digs, Addison Ridge 15 assists, 15 digs, 13 kills and six aces, Peyton Abernathy four blocks, eight digs and two kills, Mallory Rudd a kill, a block and a dig, Reagan Reece two blocks and four digs, Layla Stapleton an ace and a kill and Shaylee Stanley one dig.
B. SANDY 3, CARLISLE 1: Calle Minter handed out 26 assists to go along with 15 digs, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats clinched the fourth playoff spot in District 19-2A with a 25-19, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21 win over Carlisle.
Minter also added four kills and was 19-for-20 on her serve. Allie McCartney had 14 digs, Breaunna Derrick 14 digs, seven kill and two blocks, Brylie Arnold four digs, 13 kills and two blocks, Mackenzie Davis a dig and a kill, Shemaiah Johnson five digs and three assists, MaRyiah Francis 14 kills, three blocks and two digs, Zoey Messick five digs and two assists and Ava Jenison four digs.
OVERTON 3, LCS 0: OVERTON - The Overton Lady Mustangs tuned up for the playoffs with a 25-7, 25-16, 25-18 win over Longview Christian School.
Mary Fenter had eight kills and seven digs for Overton. Kaley McMillian added two kills, seven digs, 14 assists and three aces, Makayla Gurley five digs and seven aces and Avery Smith 12 digs and six aces.
LATE THURSDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL GOES 3-1: COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. - At the National Homeschool Volleyball Tournament (NHSVBT), the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers defeated Quincy Saints (Illinois), SWCHA Saints (Wisconsin) and Wichita Warriors (Kansas) and fell to Illinois Crusaders on the final day of pool play on Thursday.
The Lady Chargers were scheduled to begin championship bracket play on Friday.
Against Quincy Saints, Abby Campbell had six digs and four kills, Hannah Simpson three points and six assists, Jaelyn Cleveland two points, five digs and eight kills, Jenna Parker four aces, 14 points and 10 digs, Jordan Parker three points, five digs and eight kills, Meredith Corley two points and 13 assists, Rebekah Dragoo two points, 10 digs and two kills and Sydney Cunningham a kill and a dig.
Cleveland had 12 kills and two digs against Illinois Crusaders. Simpson finished with five assists, Jenna Parker 13 digs and two points, Jordan Parker 13 digs, two kills, two blocks and two points, Corley 10 assists, seven digs and two points, Dragoo five points and eight digs, Skye Cotton a block and a kill and Cunningham three digs.
Simpson handed out nine assists and added four points and three digs against SWCHA Saints. Campbell had five points and three digs, Cleveland nine kills, eight digs and two blocks, Jenna Parker three points and 12 digs, Jordan Parker seven kills, eight digs and five points, Corley 11 assists and five digs, Dragoo two kills and six digs, Cotton one dig and Cunningham a kill and a dig.
Cleveland pounded down 12 kills and added six points and two aces against Wichita Warriors. Jenna Parker recorded nine digs and four points, Jordan Parker nine kills and seven digs, Simpson eight assists and four points, Corley 13 assists, four digs, five points and two aces, Dragoo two aces, seven points and four digs, Cunningham a block and a kill and Jourdan Sikorski two digs.
B. HILL 3, C. REY 0: BULLARD - Belle Reed pounded down 19 kills and added 10 digs and two aces for Brook Hill in a 25-14, 25-6, 25-7 sweep over Cristo Rey.
Ella Hardee added seven kills, seven aces and eight digs, Gracie Dawson three kills and three digs, Mollee McCurley two aces, five digs and 30 assists and Bethany Durrett 15 digs.