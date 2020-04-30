Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no signing ceremony for Sha’Mya Glenn but that’s not stopping her from taking her game to the collegiate level. The Elysian Fields senior has given her commitment to Henderson State University to play volleyball.
“I found that their volleyball program was awesome and when I was looking through their website, I found out that they have a lot of opportunities academic-wise,” Glenn said of her future school.
As a senior, Glenn played in 125 sets where she totaled 277 kills, 29 solo blocks, 73 total blocks, 82 digs and had a hitting percentage of .198.
“Sha’Mya has the most positive personality,” Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Taylor Thomas said. “That girl always has a smile on her face and it is so contagious.
“I have had the pleasure of coaching her for the past three years and she has been the same every day. You never have to wonder what mood she will be in and I love that about her.
“Aside from her incredible blocking and hitting skills, I would say her positive attitude and determination are her biggest strengths. She is a great team player.”
Glenn said she hopes to remembered fondly by her Lady Jacket teammates.
“I hope they remember me by being goofy and making practice fun but also when game day came, going to that serious mode and having energy and bringing the team back to life if we were down by however many points and I was able to bring the energy back and keep the game going again,” Glenn offered, adding her coaches have played a major role in her success.
“I started on the JV and my coaches were trying to push me to go out and stop being scared. When I did that, it got me to a good point and I stayed there for a long time and it got me here to going to Henderson. I think them pushing me to stop being so afraid and actually do what they taught me and to be confident in myself is what helped me get here.”
Glenn will join a Reddies’ program that went 21-12 overall in 2019 and 11-5 against Great American Conference opponents and is an NCAA Division II school.
“I don’t think there is a more perfect fit for Sha’Mya,” Thomas said. “Her eyes light up every time she talks about Henderson State.
“She attended a volleyball camp at Henderson State this spring and everyday for the next week, she would ask ‘Do you think I should call them?’
“I told her to give them a few days to make their decision and when she finally received the call from assistant coach Emily Todd, she was more excited than ever.
“She called me and was screaming on the phone. I am so ecstatic for her and the opportunity that Henderson State has provided for her.
“Sha’Mya will be missed so much, but I’m thankful for the time I’ve had with her and I can’t wait to see her excel during this next chapter of her life.”