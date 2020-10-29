Elysian Fields broke a volleyball playoff losing streak as it defeated the New Diana Lady Eagles in a three-game sweep at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum with scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-17.
Christen Smith led Elysian Fields with 20 kills and 20 digs. Tucker Ellis had 15 kills and 15 digs. Camryn Chandler finished the night with four kills, 26 assists and seven digs. Mary Frances Ellis had five kills and seven digs. Morgan Shaw had eight digs while Heather Auvil had 16 digs.
New Diana’s Taylor Garrett led her team in kills with 14. She also had two blocks, four digs and one ace. Sophie Oubre had four kills three digs and one block. Haley Manns had four kills, three aces, 16 digs and one block. Kylee Beggs finished the night with 16 digs. Torri Ward had six kills, 11 digs and three aces. Julia Loeza had 28 assists and 10 digs. LiAnn James had six digs.
Oubre scored the first point of the game to give New Diana a 1-0 lead but a kill from Ellis tied it up at one and she later added a couple more points to help lead the Lady Jackets to a 6-1 lead.
EF picked up where it left off, adding to its lead, making the score 12-3. New Diana went on a run of its own.
Oubre added a point before a kill from Ward cut EF’s lead to 13-8. Smith added a pair of points for the Lady Jackets before Ellis tipped it over the net to make it an 18-10 lead.
The Lady Eagles squeezed out a couple more points but a tip from Chandler gave her team the 25-15 win in set one.
Ellis gave her team a 1-0 lead in game two but the Lady Jackets hit the ball into the net on the next two plays to give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead. The next three points also went in favor of New Diana.
The Lady Jackets led 12-9 and eventually turned it into an 18-12 lead. The Lady Eagles chipped away and found themselves tied at 19-19. The two teams went back and forth as New Diana tied it up again at 22 apiece.
A ball bounced out in favor of Elysian Fields as the Lady Jackets took a 2-0 lead with a 26-24 win in set two.
Ellis scored the first two points of the third set and that led to an early 5-0 lead for EF.
Elysian Fields built an 18-13 lead. The Lady Jackets take on Harmony next.