TYLER — The Panola College Fillies and the Tyler Junior College Apaches have gotten quite familiar with each other lately, playing three times in the last 11 days.
Each team took a hard-fought 3-2 win on their home court, setting up the rubber-match Sunday.
However, there was a little more significance to this match.
It was for a bid to the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Fillies took the first set 25-20, only to see the Apaches bounce back to tie it with a 25-22 win. Panola took another 25-20 win in the third, then battled the home team point-for-point down the stretch for a 29-27 win and their fourth trip to the national tournament.
The national tournament is set for Nov. 21-23 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Top-ranked Navarro College won the Region XIV Tournament on Saturday night, but the Fillies (29-7) got the other bid allotted to the conference.
The 18th-ranked Fillies were the third seed and beat Blinn College to open the tournament, then lost to TJC, 3-2. They beat Laredo 3-1 on Saturday, then beat Lee College 3-0 on Sunday to get its second shot at TJC.
“God is so good,” said coach Nicole Thorn, who previously coached PC when it made its first trip to the national tournament in 2009. “We won this because we believed in us when no one else did. We knew we’d be here and win it and that’s all that matters.
“This region is tough and every game is a battle and every game’s a fight. It says a lot about the determination of our kids for them to win this.”
The other two appearances at the national tournament were in 2016 and 2017.
Mikayla Ware finished the regional tournament with 93 kills, seven blocks, two aces, 10 assists an 94 digs. Hannah Floyd added 95 digs, two aces and four assists. Erin Perez recorded 69 digs, five assists and five aces, Carol Melo six kills and three digs, Riley Seegers eight kills, nine blocks and four aces, Nina Hauff 47 digs, Mylena Testoni 50 kills, five blocks and 10 digs, McKenzie Dimery three aces and nine digs, Maria Idjilov 17 kills, seven blocks, six aces, 217 assists and 36 digs, Ashton Brown 19 kills and 20 blocks, April Brown 13 kills and two blocks and Nyah Walker 60 kills and 15 blocks.
NOTES: Idjilov earned Setter of the Year from the Region XIV Conference. Ware was a first team all-conference pick. Idjilov was second team all-conference, and Floyd, Walker and Testoni picked up honorable mention status.