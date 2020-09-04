S. HILL 3, HARMONY 2: Sam Schott came up with 32 digs, Mia Traylor led with 36 assists and Carolann Bowles and Caylee Mayfield combined for 25 kills as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers closed out non-district play with a 25-2, 16-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-8 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Schott added four assists, two kills and three aces for Spring Hill, which will take a 7-7 record into the district opener on Tuesday at Bullard.
Traylor chipped in with nine digs, two aces and eight kills. Bowles had 15 kills, Mayfield 10 kills, Carli Manasse three kills and two aces, Abby Caron six kills and three blocks, Kaycee Campbell 11 digs, Molly Seale 21 digs, six assists, nine digs and four aces, Ke’Aysia Anderson a kill, an assist and a block and Janie Bradshaw seven digs.
For Harmony in the loss, Jenci Seahorn had 14 kills, 11 digs and nine blocks. Kinzee Settles added nine kills, 18 digs and six blocks, Madi Rhame 26 digs, Lanie Trimble 13 digs, 30 assists and two blocks, Kati Burkham five kills and three digs, Lillie Jones four kills and three digs and Analese Cano six kills and seven digs.
BECKVILLE 3, SABINE 1: BECKVILLE — Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott combined for 30 assists, Avery Morris led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and the No. 2 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats knocked off No. 3 (3A) Sabine on Friday, 25-6, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13.
Baker had 18 assists, four kills and seven digs, and Elliott finished with 12 assists and two aces. Morris chipped in with two aces and eight digs, Lindsey Baker seven kills, Kinsley Rivers seven kills, two aces, six digs and three blocks, Hannah Sharpless three digs, M.J. Weatherford two digs and two blocks, Kaylee Fletcher two kills and Amber Harris 17 digs, three kills and seven aces.
N. DIANA 3, E. FIELDS 2: DIANA — Tori Ward ripped 13 kills, Taylor Garrett and Haley Manns were close behind with 12 swats apiece and the New Diana Lady Eagles rallied for a 22-25, 31-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 win over Elysian Fields.
Garrett added two blocks, Manns four digs and Ward 19 digs for the Lady Eagles. Julia Loeza set it all up with 44 assists, adding nine digs and three kills. Asia Newsome finished with a block and a dig, Allie Oney three digs and seven aces, LiAnn James six digs, Sophie Oubre five kills and Kylee Beggs five digs.
TATUM 3, TIMPSON 0: TATUM — Abby Sorenson dished out 28 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones recorded 10 kills apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Timpson.
Sorenson also had three digs and two aces for Tatum. Stroud finished with 12 digs, JOnes seven blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 16 digs, Janiya Kindle three kills and two blocks, Kensi Greenwood 10 digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and two digs, Lexi Luna one dig and one ace, Mia Tovar three digs and Macy Brown six kills and two digs.
ORE CITY 3, CARLISLE 1: ORE CITY — Ryleigh Larkins served up 21 points, includign eight aces, and added 16 assists for Ore City as the Lady Rebels notched a 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Carlisle.
Victoria Jones finished with 11 points, Abby Ervin nine kills and seven digs, Brooklynn Richardson 12 points and seven aces, Jaycee Burks six kills and two blocks and Jailyn Cook seven kills and two blocks.
Ore City will open district play at Gladewater on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE 3, WINONA 1: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd pounded down 20 kills and served up five aces, Makenna Littlejohn handed out 31 assists and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 win over Winona.
Maci Williams added seven kills, and Sydney Chamberlain paced the defense with 19 digs.
HEAT 3, CENTER 0: CENTER — Longview HEAT, led defensively by Jenna Parker and at the net by Jordan Parker, earned a 25-23, 25-21, 25-10 win over Center.
Jenna finished with 15 digs, 12 receptions, 10 points and two aces, and Jordan knocked down 14 kills to go along with eight digs, 11 receptions, four points and two aces. Makayla Richey recorded a triple-double and Meredith Corley a double-double for the HEAT. Rickey had 13 digs, 11 receptions, 11 points and four aces and Corley 12 assist,s 11 digs and two points.
McKenzie File recorded six points, two receptions, seven digs and seven assists, Laynie Walton two receptions and two digs, Dani Harrison seven kills and Abbey Gallant two aces, 10 points, three receptions and two digs.
LINDALE 3, TROUP 0: TROUP — The No. 5 ranked (4A) Lindale Lady Eagles earned a 25-13, 25-14, 25-6 win over Troup on Friday.
Sarah Neel had two aces and four assists in the loss for Troup. Avery Thibodeau added 10 digs, Bailey Blanton two digs and two kills, Jaycee Eastman two digs, Jessie Minnix four kills, Lalla Kincade a kill and a dig, Sam Eastman four kills and Tara Wells five assists.