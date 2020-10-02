DISTRICT 16-5A
PINE TREE 3, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates, paced by Malaeka Wilson’s 18 kills and 14 digs, rallied for a 14-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23 win over Marshall.
Renee Garrett had 13 assists, seven kills, nine digs and six aces for the Lady Pirates. Jalen Scroggins chipped in with five kills and two blocks, Tatum Cates nine digs, Carmen Chatman 18 assists, four kills and seven digs, Jamaya Davis 14 digs, Gianna Spearman three kills and two aces and Caroline Fadal seven digs and seven kills.
Pine Tree will visit Sulphur Springs next Friday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 3, SPRING HILL 1: The No. 14 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers held off Spring Hill on Friday, earning a 25-17, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18 win.
Carli Manasse had 13 kills, six digs and two aces in the loss for Spring Hill, now 4-3 in district play. Sam Schott added 18 digs and six assists, Abby Caron five kills and three blocks, Kaycee Campbell 10 digs and four aces, Molly Seale 12 digs and nine kills, Erin Gregson four digs, Carolann Bowles 10 kills and five digs, Caylee Mayfield four kills and Mia Traylor 38 assists, nine digs, four aces and four kills.
Spring Hill will host Kilgore on Senior Night Tuesday.
HENDERSON 3, CUMBERLAND 0: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions coasted to a 25-5, 25-15, 25-11 sweep of Cumberland Academy on Friday.
Henderson, now 2-3 in district play, will visit league-leading Bullard on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 3, WHITE OAK 1: WHITE OAK — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 7-0 in district play — 18-1 overall — with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over White Oak.
Aubree McCann racked up 22 kills, 21 digs and eight blocks to lead the Lady Cardinals. Sierrah Richter handed out 37 assists to go along with five kills and seven digs. Cale Brown finished with four kills and four digs, Maddie Furrh 14 kills, 18 digs and three blocks, Ryanne Stuart five kills and two digs, Ally Gresham 14 digs and two aces, Caitlin Bates five digs, Mia Freeman one block and Ryleigh Burleson eight digs.
White Oak (12-4, 5-2) go five aces, 11 service points, 13 kills, 10 receptions and seven digs from Lexi Baker in the loss. Brazie Croft finished with five points, 15 receptions and five digs, Kaylee Wilkinson three points, eight receptions and four digs, Alysa Hall three aces, eight points, 13 kills and three blocks, Emma Hall 16 points and 28 assists, Macy Weeks 16 receptions and 25 digs and Anna Iske five kills and three blocks.
ORE CITY 3, GLADEWATER 2: ORE CITY — The Ore City Lady Rebels rallied for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 win over Gladewater, paced by Ryleigh Larkins’ 17 service points, 25 assists and nine digs.
Victoria Jones added seven digs for Ore City. Abby Ervin filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 kills, 11 digs and eight aces. Brooklynn Richardson added 17 points, eight kills and three aces, Jacee Burks three blocks and three aces and Tori Cummings 10 points.
Ore City hosts Sabine on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 3, TROUP 1: TROUP — Elysian Fields earned a 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 win over Arp.
Christen Smith piled up 28 kills to go along with 21 digs, three aces and three blocks for Elysian Fields. Camryn Chandler set things up with 45 assists, adding 11 digs and three kills. Mary Frances Ellis had 15 kills, 15 digs and four blocks, Morgan Shaw 18 digs, Bryanne Beavers nine kills, three digs and six blocks, Heather Auvil 11 digs and three aces and Kelsey O’Brien 12 digs and two kills.
Bailey Blanton had 21 kills, four aces, two blocks and nine digs in the loss for Troup. Avery thibodeau finished with 24 digs, Caed Derrick one kill. Jaycee Eastman one dig, Jessie Minnix 12 kills and five digs, Karsyn Williamson two digs, Morgan Parrish one dig, Sam Eastman 12 kills and six digs, Sarah Neel one dig and one assist and Tara Wells 37 assists and four digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MPCH 0: HARMONY — Kinzee Settles ripped 13 kills, Lanie Trimble recorded 14 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11.
Settles added nine digs and three blocks, and Trimble finished with two digs and two blocks. Jenci Seahorn chipped in with five kills, four digs and three blocks, Delaynie Nash nine assists, Madi Rhame nine digs and two aces, Kati Burkham five kills and two digs, Lillie Jones three kills and Analese Cano five digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, GARY 0: GARY — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats improved to 20-2 on the season and 4-0 in district play with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-8 sweep of No. 22 Gary.
Allison Baker finished with 22 assists, Sophie Elliott 18 assists and Lindsey Baker 14 kills for Beckville. Allison Baker also had five kills and five digs and Elliott six digs and three aces. Also chipping in for the win were Kinsley Rivers with nine kills, two digs and two blocks, Avery Morris with seven kills, eight digs and two assists, Hannah Sharpless with six digs, M.J. Weatherford with three kills and two digs and Amber Harris with eight digs, four kills and two aces.
Carlee Linebarger had three kills, 15 assists and two digs in the loss for Gary. Summer Stuart recorded four kills, two blocks and two digs, Emma Adams three aces, nine kills, two blocks and 11 digs and Gracie Johnson four kills, two blocks and eight digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, UNION HILL 0: BETTIE — The Hawkins Lady Hawls earned a 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 road sweep against Union Hill on Friday, using 14 kills from Logan Jaco and 20 assists from Lynli Dacus.
Makena Warren added nine kills and Dacus six, with Carmen Turner chipping in five. Jordyn Warren finished with 18 assists, and Josie Howard and Turner had five digs apiece.
Hawkins will host Overton on Tuesday.
OTHER
HEAT 2, ROYALS 0: FRISCO — Meredith Corley dished out 19 assists, Jenna Parker and Jordan Parker had 17 digs apiece and Longview HEAT swept Austin Royals in the HSSA (home school) Classic State Tournament on Friday.
Corley added 10 digs and four service points for the HEAT.
Jenna Parker had nine receptions and two points, Jordan Parker three aces, five points, nine receptions and 12 kills, Abbey Gallant two aces, five points, eight receptions and five digs, Jaelyn Cleveland two receptions, two digs and eight kills, Laynie Walton one dig, Makayla Richey two aces, seven points, 10 receptions and 11 digs and McKenzie File six points and six digs.
Also on Friday, the HEAT dropped a 25-7, 25-20 pool play decision to FBCHA and defeated San Antonio FEAST.
Gallant had four receptions against FBCHA. Dani Harrison added one dig, Cleveland two digs an six kills, Jenna Parker three points and seven receptions, Jordan Parker three kills, nine digs, eight receptions and three points, Walton one dig, Richey eight receptions and three digs, File three points and three digs and Meredith Corley two points, three digs and eight assists.
Against FEAST, Gallant had three points, three receptions and two digs, Harrison two receptions, Cleveland eight kills, Jenna Parker two points, seven receptions and seven digs, Jordan Parker seven aces, nine points, eight receptions, two blocks, seven digs and six kills, Richey three points, seven receptions and five digs, File five points and Corley 12 assists, five digs, four points and two aces.
The HEAT will play FEAST at 9 a.m. today in a Gold Bracket game.
LATE THURSDAY
CHCS 3, ST. MARY’S 1: Ainsley Brumit led the way at the net with seven kills and two blocks, and Christian Heritage Classical School notched a 3-1 win over St. Mary’s.
Natalie Pitts set things up with 23 assists, adding two aces. Campbell Laney had two aces and five digs, Haley Beasley four kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Madyn Brown four kills, three digs and three aces and Allie White five kills.