S. SPRINGS 3, LONGVIEW 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats rallied for a 19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Friday.
Longview will meet Mount Pleasant at noon on Saturday at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium to settle the fourth spot in the district race.
Miah Colbert had 16 kills and three blocks in the loss for Longview on Friday. Mallory Reeves and GeCamri Duffie added seven kills apiece, with Reeves recording four digs. Peja Mathis chipped in with four kills and two blocks, Breyleigh Mitchell four kills, Jakayla Morrow three kills, Asia Pegues four blocks, Angell Evans 21 digs, Jailyn Rusk 19 digs and Elaija Hatley 37 assists.