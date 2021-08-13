From Staff Reports
TylerLONGVIEW GOES 1-2: TYLER — The Longview Lady Lobos closed out pool play at the Tyler ISD Tournament with a win over Mabank (25-11, 25-17) and losses to Joshua (25-15, 25-20) and Paris (25-22, 25-20).
GeCamri Duffie had nine kills, and Brianna Converse added five kills, two aces and three digs against Mabank. Fatimia Traore added three kills, Anna Skinner nine assists, three digs and five aces, Mariah Thompson five assists and three digs and Amirah Alexander two digs and two assists.
Against Joshua, Jakayla Morrow finished with six kills and three blocks, Duffie four kills, Converse three kills and four digs, Thompson five assists and three digs, Skinner eight assists and Alexander five digs.
Thompson handed out 10 assists and added our digs against Paris. Alexander added six digs, Skinner eight assists and four digs, Traore four kills and two blocks, Converse four kills and two aces, Morrow five kills and five blocks and Brayleigh Mitchell seven kills.
The Lady Lobos face Carthage at 10 a.m. today in Gold Bracket action.
Tex-FestSH GOES 2-1: WIMBERLEY — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers fell to Lake Dallas (25-10, 25-18) but rebounded to defeat Kaufman (21-25, 25-20, 25-20) and New Braunfels Christian Academy (25-8, 25-21) at the Wimberley TEX-FEST on Friday.
Carolann Bowles finished the day with 22 kills, five blocks and 12 service aces for the Lady Panthers. Carli Manasse had 14 kills and two blocks, Victoria Bradshaw 10 kills, Erin Gregson two aces, Caylee Mayfield six kills, Mia Traylor 10 kills and two aces, Natalie Fisher four kills and Caylee Lewis two kills and two blocks.
GarlandTATUM DROPS 3: GARLAND — The Tatum Lady Eagles fell to Poteet (25-16, 25-18), El Paso Eastlake (25-18, 25-22) and Wylie (20-25, 25-13, 25-14) in pool play action at the Garland Tournament on Friday.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez had 15 digs and two assists against Poteet. Kaylei Stroud finished with three digs and five kills, Karley Stroud five digs, janiya Kindle two digs, Makensi Greenwood five digs and four aces, Kerrigan Biggs five kills, Myra Andrade two kills, Abby Sorenson four digs and 16 assists and Aundrea Bradley seven kills.
Paisley Williams had three digs against Eastlake. Dancy-Vasquez added seven digs, Stroud two kills, Kindle three kills, Greenwood five digs and four aces, Biggs three kills, Andrade four kills, Sorenson 14 assists and two kills and Bradley three kills.
Sorenson handed out 14 assists and added seven digs against Wylie. Dancy-Vasquez had 21 digs, Stroud eight digs and seven kills, Kindle two blocks, Greenwood seven digs, Andrade four digs and Alex Brown four kills.
Central HeightsBECKVILLE WINS 3: NACOGDOCHES — The Beckville Ladycats swept past Daingerfield (25-4, 25-9), New Diana (25-14, 25-23) and Timpson (25-18, 25-12) to conclude pool play and improve to 7-1 on the young season.
Against Timpson, Sophie Elliott had six assists, Laney Jones five digs, Kinsley Rivers three aces, three kills and five digs, Avery Morris 12 kills and five digs, Maddie McAfee two kills, M.J. Liles a dig and a block, Aubrey Klingler two digs, Karissa McDowell two digs and Amber Harris four aces, two kills, two digs, two blocks and 13 assists.
Harris handed out 11 assists to go along with five digs, four kills and five aces against New Diana. McDowell and Klingler had four digs apiece, Liles two kills, McAfee one dig, Morris eight kills, Rivers two aces, nine kills and seven digs and Elliott 10 assists and four digs.
Morris finished with eight kills, four digs and two aces against Daingerfield. Elliott had two digs and eight assists, Jones an ace and a dig, Rivers seven kills, five digs and four aces, Liles a kill and a dig, Klingler an ace, a kill and a dig, McDowell one dig and Harris nine assists, three digs and four kills.
NEW DIANA: NACOGDOCHES — In a 25-14, 25-23 loss to Beckville, Addison Ridge finished with seven kills, seven assists, 12 digs and two aces for New Diana.
Taylor Garrett added three kills and four digs, Torri Ward two kills, eight assists and six digs, Starrmia Dixon a kill and a block, LiAnn James 11 digs, Mallory Rudd one kill and Layla Stapleton two kills.
TROUP SPLITS: NACOGDOCHES — The Troup Lady Tigers fell to Henderson (25-18, 25-11) and defeated the Beckville JV (25-8, 25-16) on Friday.
Against Henderson, Bailey Blanton led with six kills, and Chloie Haugeberg added three. Blanton had four assists, Karsyn Williamson nine digs and Tara Wells eight assists.
Blanton and Haugeberg had four kills apiece against Beckville. Wells dished out seven assists and Blanton six, and Wells and Williamson both recorded seven digs. Sarah Neel chipped in with three digs.
OtherOVERTON 3, GARRISON 1: OVERTON — Mary Fender and Kaley McMillian combined for 29 kills to lead the Overton Lady Mustangs past Garrison, 25-11, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16.
Fenter had 17 kills, 20 digs and five assists, and McMillian added 12 kills, 14 digs, 16 assists and eight aces. Chloe Laws finished with five kills and 18 digs, and Alex Brown chipped in with 19 digs, two kills, two assists and two aces.
Overton returns to action in its own tournament today.
HAWKINS 3, WINONA 0: HAWKINS — Makena Warren knocked down nine kills, Jordyn Warren handed out 10 assists and the Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past Winona, 25-23, 25-13, 25-10.
Carmen Turner picked up five digs, and Taetum Smith added four digs for the Lady Hawks.
P. PEWITT 3, J. BOWIE 1: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas dropped the opening set, but rallied for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-1, 25-22 win over James Bowie on Friday.
Ashtyn Boyd finished with five aces and three kills for Paul Pewitt. Makenzie Bottoms had six aces and four kills, Natalie Cobb and Noemy Martinez two aces apiece, Ja’Mesea Gilmore two blocks, Amiya Hill three kills and two blocks, McKayla Jackson three aces and three kills, Taliyah Brown four kills and four blocks and Jennalee McCollum one kill.