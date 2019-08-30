MARSHALL
■ SH GOES 2-0: MARSHALL — Spring Hill head coach Andrew Harbison picked up his 200th career win as the Lady Panthers defeated Arp (25-10, 25-14) and Hughes Springs (25-18, 25-23) in pool play at the Marshall Tournament.
The win over Hughes Springs was Harbison’s 200th.
Maci Plunk had 30 assists, five digs, five aces and two kills in the two matches. Caylee Mayfield added three kills, Molly Seale nine kills and eight aces, Kaycee Campbel eight digs and two aces, Lexi White a kill, five digs and five aces, A’Zaria Jones 11 kills, four digs, seven aces and a block, Sam Schott 14 digs and four aces and Ansley Nichols seven kills.
The Lady Panthers will open bracket play at 8 a.m. today.
■ OC GOES 1-1: MARSHALL — Jade Draper and Ally Sewell combined for 49 assists, Abby Ervin and Jailyn Cook recorded 18 kills apiece and Ore City went 1-1 in pool play at the Marshall ISD Tournament with a win over Winona (25-13, 25-20) and a loss to Marshall (25-13, 25-27, 25-20).
Sewell had 12 points, 22 assists and two aces, and Draper finished with 10 points, 27 assists and two aces. Ryleigh Larkins had 13 points and 22 digs, Jacee Burks five blocks, Ryan Thorn 35 digs and three aces and Keri Dean 18 digs.
WHITE OAK
Today’s Championship Bracket play begins at 9 a.m. at the middle school with Lufkin facing Pleasant Grove on Court 1. Whitehouse meets Hallsville at 10 a.m. on Court 1, with Carthage taking on tyler Lee at 10 a.m. on Court 2 and Leon facing White Oak at 11 a.m. on Court 1. The championship match is set for 4 p.m. on Court 1.
In the Challenger Bracket at the high school gym, it’s Center vs. Pine Tree at 9 a.m. on Court 1 and Gilmer vs. the White Oak JV at 9 a.m. on Court 2. North Lamar meets Avery at 10 a.m. on Court 1, and John Tyler faces Hawkins at 11 a.m. on Court 2. The championship is set for 4 p.m.
BROWNSBORO
■ SABINE GOES 2-1: BROWNSBORO — The Sabine Lady Cardinals went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Palmer (25-13, 25-5) and Grace (25-16, 20-25, 25-18) and a loss to Bullard (25-12, 25-13).
Against Palmer, Aubree McCann had 10 kills and Mikinzi Cantrell and Sam Bell eight apiece. Maddie Furrh finished with six aces and Sierrah Richter four. McCann finished with two blocks, Richter three digs, Bell seven digs and Ally Gresham five digs and Richter led with 29 assists.
Bell pounded down 16 kills, McCann nine, Cantrell eight and Ryanne Stuart six against Grace. Richter had three aces, Furrh two and McCann four. McCann finished with two blocks. Bell recorded 17 digs, Cantrell 10, Richter nine, Caitlin Bates eight, McCann seven, Ally Gresham six, Bailey Barrett five and Stuart four and Richter handed out 43 assists.
In the loss to Bullard, Cantrell had eight kills, Bell six and McCann four. Richter finished with five digs, Bell seven and Furrh and Bates three apiece, and Richter recorded 17 assists.
HOOKS■ JEFFERSON GOES 2-1: HOOKS — Mackenzie Jordan finished with 15 assists and seven aces as Jefferson earned wins over Clarksville (25-13, 7-25) and Arkansas High (25-20, 25-17) and fell to Hooks (25-7, 25-18) in pool play.
Courtney Cotton added 17 service points, and Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia recorded 12 kills for the Lady Dawgs.
OTHER
■ BECKVILLE 3, QUITMAN 0: BECKVILLE — Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker handed out 15 assists apiece, leading the Beckville Ladycats to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 sweep of Quitman.
Elliott added three digs and Baker had six kills and four digs for Beckville. Lindsey Baker chipped in with eight kills, Kinsley Rivers two aces, four kills, two digs and two blocks, Avery Morris two aces and two kills, Hannah Sharpless two digs, Kiyah Wellborn two aces and two digs, Kaylee Fletcher an ace and a dig, Gracen Harris two digs, Miranda Mize six kills and seven digs, Amber Harris three kills and Macy Davis three kills.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, PARKWAY 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Sabra Griffin led with 13 assists as Elysian Fields swept past Parkway, 25-10, 25-6, 25-11.
Reese Griffin added seven aces and five kills for Elysian Fields, and Tucker Ellis, Sha’Mya Glenn and Adrian Pacheco all chipped in with four kills. Hali Mitchell finished with 18 digs, and Reese Griffin came up with 15 digs.
■ MPCH 3, PAUL PEWITT 0: OMAHA — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill earned a 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Paul Pewitt on Friday.
Hannah McGee had six service points in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Destiny Jones added nine points, Calli Osmon eight points and 10 digs, McGee and Mya Heath 10 digs apiece and Kailyn Jones 12 assists.
■ LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 3, CHAPEL HILL 2: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jillian Shaw recorded 15 kills to go along with six blocks, 13 digs and four aces as Leverett’s Chapel held on for a 25-15, 24-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over Chapel Hill.
Lexus Haley added four kills, five digs, 19 assists and three aces for Leverett’s Chapel, which also got two digs and four aces from Jalynn Peery.
from staff reports