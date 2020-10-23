DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, LONGVIEW 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats, led by a perfect serving night from the line by Ayden McDermott and 27 assists from Ashley Jones, notched a 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
McDermott had three aces and was 20-for-20 from the service stripe. Jones added nine digs and four aces, Mallory Pyle nine kills, Cate Thomas seven kills, Brooke Grissom five kills, Macie Nelson eight digs and Emma Rogers seven digs and two aces.
Elaijah Hatley had 10 assists, two aces and four digs in the loss for Longview. Anna Skinner added five assists and four digs, Angell Evans 12 digs, Jailyn Rusk seven digs, Sarah Frederick four digs, Brayleigh Mitchell seven kills, Peja Mathis five kills and three blocks, Miah Colbert five blocks and three kills and Mallory Reeves three kills.
T. HIGH 3, P. TREE 1: TEXARKANA — The Texas High Lady Tigers held on for a 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Malaeka Wilson came up with 28 digs and added 13 kills and three blocks. Jalen Scroggins finished with four blocks and six kills, Tatum Cates 11 digs and two aces, Carmen Chatman 21 assists, 14 digs and two kills, Jamaya Davis 14 digs, Gianna Spearman two kills and two blocks and Caroline Fadal four kills.
Pine Tree will host Marshall on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, C. HILL 1: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers wrapped up the regular season with a 25-13, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15 win over Chapel Hill on Friday.
Mia Traylor had 36 assists, 12 digs and three kills for the 8-4 Lady Panthers, who will open the playoffs at Pittsburg on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against Pleasant Grove.
Carlie Manasse had seven kills, five aces and two assists for the Lady Panthers. Sam Schott added two kills, five assists and 10 digs, Abby Caron five kills and two blocks, Molly Seale seven kills, seven aces and eight digs, Carolann Bowles a team-leading 21 kills, Caylee Mayfield three kills and Natalie Fisher one kill.
Spring Hill will host White Oak in a 5 p.m. tuneup match on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, PALESTINE 0: PALESTINE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-8 sweep of Palestine, using a 35-assist, 10-dig night from Sadie Smith to get the job done.
Erin Dodge added 12 digs for Carthage. Kaliyah Timmons chipped in with 12 kills and two blocks, Mara Hodges nine kills, Faith Kruebbe eight kills and 10 digs and Ja’Kyra Roberts five kills and two blocks.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks closed out district play with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 sweep of Gladewater on Friday.
Emma Hill led with 18 assists, adding two digs and two kills for the Ladynecks. Brazie Croft finished with six points, three receptions and two digs, Lexi Baker two aces, nine points, six kills, three receptions, two blocks and four digs, Kaylee Wilkinson two aces, 13 points, three kills, three receptions and two digs, Emma Nix three kills, Alysa Hall four aces, 10 points and five kills, Macy weeks two aces, nine points, six receptions and three digs, Payton Palmer two kills and Anna Iske four kills and a block.
White Oak will visit Spring Hill for a 5 p.m. warmup game on Tuesday.
N. DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles clinched the third playoff spot in the district race with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of Daingerfield.
Taylor Garrett finished with two aces, seven kills, two blocks and two digs for New Diana. Asia Newsome added two blocks, LiAnn James two aces and six digs, Sophie Oubre six kills and two digs, Haley Manns three kills, two blocks and nine digs, Kylee Beggs three digs, Torri Ward four kills and five digs and Julia Loeza set it all up with 18 assists — adding eight digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, W. RUSK 0: TATUM — The No. 19 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles closed out a perfect run through district play with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of West Rusk on Friday.
Abby Sorenson handed out 28 assists, Kaylei stroud led with 13 kills and 15 digs and Kensi Greenwood served up four aces for Tatum (22-4, 12-0).
Sorenson added five digs and five aces, Macy Brown five kills and three digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and two digs, Greenwood two kills and four digs, Janiya Kindle one kill, Kayla Jones six kills, Stroud two aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez seven digs and Paisley Williams four digs.
E. FIELDS 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Tucker Ellis pounded 25 kills, Camryn Chandler had 35 assists, 10 digs and five kills and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets finished 10-2 in district play with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Waskom.
Ellis recorded two blocks, six digs and two aces. Christen Smith had 10 kills and 15 digs, Mary Frances Ellis five kills, 10 digs and two blocks, Heather Auvil 10 digs and tw oaces, Asia Neff five kills and four digs, Kelsey O’Brien three digs and Savannah Wray three aces.
TROUP 3, JEFFERSON 0: TROUP — Sam Eastman ripped nine kills, Tara Wells dished out 19 assists and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win over Jefferson.
Wells and Eastman both added two aces for the Lady Tigers. Sarah Neel chipped in wit hseven assists, Laila Kincade two kills, Karsyn Williamson one dig, Jessie Minnix two aces and six kills, Bailey Blanton two aces, eight kills and five digs and Avery Thibodeau three aces and eight digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MT. VERNON 0: MOUNT VERNON — Jenci Seahorn led with 12 kills, Lanie trimble and Delaynie Nash combined for 27 assists and Harmony closed out an unbeaten run through district play with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Mount Vernon.
Seahorn added six digs and five blocks, Trimble 15 assists, seven digs and four kills and Nash 12 assists and seven digs. Kinzee Settles chipped in with six kills, six digs and four blocks, Madi Rhame a team-leading 16 digs, Kati Burkham six kills and two blocks, Lillie Jones three kills and two digs and Analese Cano four digs.
QUITMAN 3, WINONA 0: QUITMAN — Carley Spears recorded four kills, two aces and nine assists for Quitman, which finished the season with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-14 sweep of Winona.
Lindsey Hornaday added five kills, three aces and four digs, Halie Davis four kills, four aces and two digs and Lucy Brannon two kills, nine assists and two digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 1 ranked Beckville Ladycats capped a perfect 10-0 run through district play with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-3 sweep of Shelbyville on Friday.
Sophie Elliott had 22 assists, Allison baker 16 assists, four kills and five digs and Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris eight kills and five digs apiece for Beckville, which moved to 26-2 with the win.
Lindsey Baker added six kills and two digs, Rivers two aces, Morris nine aces, Hannah Sharpless six digs, M.J. Weatherford four kills, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Allison Baker four kills and five digs, Amber Harris four aces, six kills and six digs and Macy Davis two kills.
Beckville will open the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 31 with a 2 p.m. contest at Spring Hill against Overton.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, B. SANDY 0: HAWKINS — The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks claimed their second straight district title with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of Big Sandy on Friday.
Logan Jaco had 15 kills, Makena Warren 12, Lynli Dacus 10 and Tenley Conde seven. Dacus added 23 assists, Jordyn Warren 22 assists, Logan Jaco nine digs, Makena Warren seven digs, Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus six digs apiece, Makena Warren three blocks and Conde two blocks.
U. GROVE 3, OVERTON 0: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd pounded down 12 kills and added three blocks, Makena Littlejohn dished out 20 assists and the Union Grove Lady Lions finished third in the district race with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Overton.
Avery Brooks added nine kills and eight aces for the Lady Lions, who finished 8-4 in league play. Maci Williams chipped in with three kills and two blocks, Samantha Coleman six kills and Gracie Winn and Sydney Chamberlain a combined 21 digs.
For Overton in the loss, Sarrah Garrett had seven kills and seven digs, Kayla Nobles five kills, two blocks and two digs, Kaley McMillian three kills, six digs, eight assists and two aces and Ta’leyah Tilley three kills, five digs and nine assists.
Overton will host Fruitvale in a tuneup match at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and then open the playoffs against Beckville at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Spring Hill High School in Longview.
OTHER
CHCS 3, ST. MARY’S 2: Christian Heritage Classical School improved to 4-1 in district play with a 3-2 win over St. Mary’s.
Haley Beasley led the Lady Sentinels with eight kills and two blocks. Allie White had six kills, and Natalie Pitts handed out 25 assists and recorded six aces.
