WHITE OAK 3, CENTER 0: WHITE OAK — Emma Hill set things up with 21 assists, Alysa Hall ripped nine kills and the White Oak Ladynecks moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of Center.
Hall added five aces and three digs for the Ladynecks. Hill had two digs, Kaylee Wilkinson two kills and four receptions, Emma Nix three kills and three blocks, Lexi Baker eight kills, four digs and nine receptions, Macy Weeks two aces, six receptions and five digs and Anna Iske three kills and two blocks.
VAN 3, NEW DIANA 0: VAN — The Van Lady Vandals earned a 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of New Diana on Friday.
Taylor Garrett had six kills in the loss for New Diana. Eden Gossett added one dig, Asia Newsome one block, Allie Oney three digs, LiAnn James two digs, Sophie Oubre a kill and an ace, Haley Manns two kills, Kylee Beggs one dig, Torri Ward five kills and four digs and Julia Loeza a team-leading 13 assists.
HARMONY 3, WEST RUSK 0: HARMONY — Lanie Trimble handed out 13 assists, Kinzee Settles led at the net with 10 kills and Harmony posted a 25-13, 25-7, 25-14 sweep of West Rusk.
Settles added three digs, Jenci Seahorn seven kills and two blocks, Madi Rhame five digs, Analese Cano six assists, Trimble two blocks, Danielle Ison two kills and Kati Burkham three kills.
BECKVILLE 3, HENDERSON 0: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats, paced by a combined 29 assists form Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker and a combined 15 kills from Avery Morris and Kinsley Rivers, swept past Henderson, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14.
Elliott had 13 assists and two digs, Baker 16 assists, nie digs and two kills, Rivers seven kills, five aces and six digs and Morris eight kills, eight digs and three aces. Lindsey Baker chipped in with three kills, Hannah Sharpless four digs, M.J. Weatherford four kills and three digs, Kaylee Fletcher two digs, Karissa McDowell one dig and Amber Harris two aces, six kills and four digs.
LATE THURSDAY
E. FIELDS 3, HAWKINS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Tucker Ellis ripped 12 kills, Camryn Chandler and Morgan Shaw combined for 25 assists and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Hawkins.
Ellis added three aces, five blocks and seven digs. Chandler had 15 assists, two kills and five aces, Shaw 10 assists, three kills, two blocks and four aces, Christen Smith eight kills, nine digs and three blocks, Asia Neff four kills and five assists, Bryanne Beaver five kills and five blocks, Heather Auvil 11 digs and four aces and Savannah Wray nine digs.
NEW DIANA 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: SHEBYVILLE — Julia Loeza handed out 18 assists to go along with a pair of aces and two kills, and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of Shelbyville.
Taylor Garrett and Haley Manns finished with eight kills apiece for the Lady Eagles. Eden Gossett had two aces, Asia Newsome a block and a kill, Allie Oney three aces, LiAnn James four digs and three aces, Sophie Oubre three kills, Torri Ward three digs, four aces, five kills and two assists and Maleigha Phillips one ace.
FROM STAFF REPORTS