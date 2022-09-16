DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, TYLER 1: TYLER - Triniti Jackson went double-double with 22 assists and 10 kills to go along with six digs, Brianna Converse knocked down 11 kills and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-10 win over Tyler High.
Converse added two blocks and four aces for Longview. Jakayla Morrow added eight kills, Brayleigh Mitchell five kills, Kennedy Jeffrey five assists, two aces and four digs, Kyra Taylor 11 digs, Fatima Traore 13 digs and Amiyah Alexander nine digs and two aces.
T. HIGH 3, P. TREE 0: Texas High earned a 3-0 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday at the Pirate Center.
Laney Schroeder had five kills and six digs in the loss for Pine tree. Jalen Scroggins added five kills, four digs and two aces, Ja'Naysha Gipson six kills and four digs, Natalie Buckner 10 digs and three assists, Carmen Chatman five kills, nine digs and 19 assists and Charlie Wedding eight digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: HALLSVILLE - The No. 12 ranked Hallsville Ladycats, paced by Lauren Pyle's 25 assists and Olivia Simmons' 13 kills, earned a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 sweep over Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Pyle added four aces, three kills and 11 digs for the Ladycats. Simmons came up with four digs. Macie Nelson chipped in with four assists and 17 digs, Leah Conley three kills, Maci Mahan five kills, Cate Thomas seven kills, seven blocks and two digs, Annabelle Sutton four digs, Savannah Sutton five aces and two digs, Chloe Wright four kills and Teagan Hill five kills.
WHITEHOUSE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - The Whitehouse Lady Wildcats swept past Marshall, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13 on Friday.
Isabella Emery had 17 digs and Are'Anna Gill and Alyssa Helton finished with seven kills apiece in the loss for Marshall.
DISTRICT 17-4A
S. HILL 3, CENTER 0: The No. 20 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 3-0 in district play (21-6 overall) with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Center on Friday at Panther Gymnasium.
Carli Manasse had eight kills, two blocks and three digs for the Lady Panthers. Faith Copeland and Caylee Lewis chipped in with a dig apiece, Abby Caron seven kills, four aces and five digs, Lesley Sanchez eight kills and two blocks, Abby Fisher 11 digs, Tyhia Mack 24 assists and four digs, Carolann Bowles 10 kills, two aces and eight digs, Halee Bray five assists and Delaney Gray five digs.
CARTHAGE 3, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON - Jakyra Roberts (14) and Mara Hodges (12) combined for 26 kills, leading the Carthage Lady Bulldogs to a 25-13, 5-20, 25-23 sweep over Henderson.
Roberts added four blocks, Hodges 15 digs and two blocks, Jacie Bagley five kills, Sanaa Allison-Williams four kills, Emily Bitter 18 assists and 10 digs, Addison Rowe 17 assists, five digs and four kills, Talynn Williams 20 digs and Daniela Farias 11 digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON - The No. 18 Tatum Lady Eagles, led by Abby Sorenson's 20 assists and a combined 21 kills from Kamdyn Scott (11) and Kaysen Foster (10), earned a 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 sweep over West Rusk.
Caitlyn Jones added nine digs, three aces and two assists for Tatum. Aundrea Bradley had two digs, Sorenson six digs, Scott six digs, Taydem Barker six assists, Foster six digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills, Janiya Kindle two digs, Kaylei Stroud five digs, two aces and seven kills, Camryn Milam three assists and Gracie Pace three aces.
WASKOM 3, ARP 1: ARP - The Waskom Lady Wildcats notched a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Arp on Friday.
Addison Carpenter came up with 28 digs, and Maddie Birdsong had 12 kills and 13 digs in the loss for Arp. Carpenter also had three aces, Birdsong 12 kills and two aces, Kyia Horton two aces, four kills, 23 assists and 10 digs, Cyla Nelson five aces and four digs, Kyleigh Pawlik one kill, Aubrey Poole five kills and two digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth six digs and Abby Nichols 16 digs and nine kills.
NON-DISTRICT
W. OAK 3, HARMONY 1: HARMONY - The No. 20 ranked White Oak Ladynecks rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 win over Harmony on Friday.
Makenzie Rankin served up 17 points and three aces for White Oak, adding nine digs and five receptions. Emma Hill chipped in with 39 assists, seven digs and three kills, Mallory McKinney nine points, 24 digs and 21 receptions, Addison Clinkscales 13 points, two aces, eight kills, five digs and two receptions, Calee Carter nine points, 21 kills, 11 digs and eight receptions, Anna Iske eight kills, five blocks, three digs and seven receptions and Karlyn Jones nine digs and eight receptions.
For Harmony in the loss, Rendi Seahorn recorded 18 kills, three blocks and four digs. Lanie Trimble added five kills, 10 assists and 11 digs, Gabby Hector 15 assists and eight digs, Addie Young 15 digs, Lillie Jones two kills, four blocks and five digs and Isabel Morris four kills.
SABINE 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN - Peyton Childress dominated at the service stripe, firing off 13 points in a row during one stretch and finishing with five aces as the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 sweep over Quitman.
Cale Brown ripped 19 kills to go along with two blocks and three digs for Sabine. Carol Anguiano added four kills and three blocks, Childress two kills, Ella Roberts five kills, two aces, three blocks and six digs, Carah Strait two kills, Caitlyn Stewart two aces and four digs, Gracie Parrott three digs and Riley Lux 32 assists.
HAWKINS 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA - Laney Wilson recorded nine kills and nine digs, Jordyn Warren (10) and Trinity Hawkins (11) combined for 21 assists and the Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past New Diana, 25-11, 25-16, 25-20.
Warren added five kills and four digs for Hawkins. Carmen Turner had 10 digs, Taetum Smith five digs and Hawkins five digs.
BECKVILLE 3, BULLARD 0: BECKVILLE - The No. 7 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over No. 10 (4A) Bullard on Friday.
Sophie Elliott dished out 39 assists and added 11 digs for Beckville. Avery Morris finished with 15 kills, 26 digs and two blocks, Amber Harris 15 kills, two blocks and 17 digs, Karissa McDowell eight digs, two aces and two assists, Maddie McAfee 10 kills, M.J. Liles five kills and Laney Jones 10 digs and two aces.
Paige Whiteland finished with seven kills in the loss for Bullard. Olivia Anderson added seven digs, four kills and two aces, Campbell Clark four kills and four blocks, Taylor Clark 13 assists and six digs and Callie Bailey 13 digs and two aces.
U. GROVE 3, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON - Brady Colby set it all up with 31 assists, and the Union Grove Lady Lions rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-19 win over Jefferson.
Colby added three kills and six aces for the Lady Lions. Analeice Jones finished with eight kills, five digs and four blocks, Hannah Coulter five aces, three kills and seven digs, Sarah Prince six kills and two blocks and Gracie Lawrence 10 digs and three aces.
MPCH 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill earned a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 sweep over Ore City in non-district play.
Josie Reynolds had two kills, five assists, four blocks and three digs in the loss for Ore City. Susi Lara added two aces and three digs, Lesly Dominguez two digs, ArMani Jones one block, Brynn Richardson six kills, five assists and two digs, Tori Cummins five kills and three digs, Kayla Peckham four kills, Rennie Harris three blocks and Brooke Byrd one ace.
B. SANDY 3, GARY 2: BIG SANDY - The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats rallied from two sets down to earn a 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-9, 15-9 win over Gary.
MaRyiah Francis came up with 20 digs and added nine kills for Big Sandy. Mackenzie Davis added five kills and five digs, Shemaiah Johnson 26 digs, two kills and four aces, Daphnie Blavier four aces, three kills, 11 assists and two digs, Zoey Messick five aces, six kills and five digs, Kenzie McCartney five aces, three digs and five aces, Ava Jenision five digs, Madi Hill eight digs, Journie Plunkett two digs, Ryleigh Allen two digs, Reanna Ray four digs and Abigail Whitfield three aces.
Blavier (17/17) and McCartney (13/13) were both perfect on their serves for Big Sandy.