DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Elaija Hatley handed out 31 assists, Miah Colbert (11) and Brayleigh Mitchell (10) combined for 21 kills and the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 25-15, 25-7, 25-7 sweep of Marshall on Friday.
Hatley added three aces and three kills, Colbert two blocks and five digs and Mitchell four digs.
Peja Mathis chipped in with seven kills and two blocks for Longview. Jakayla Morrow added three kills, Mallory Reeves two kills and four digs, Angell Evans a team-leading 20 digs, Jailyn Rusk 12 digs and two aces, Anna Skinner 12 digs and Sarah Frederick 10 digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, PINE TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Ayden McDermott and Brooke Grissom hammered home nine kills apiece, Ashley Jones recorded 29 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Pine Tree on Friday.
Jones added five digs and three blocks for Hallsville, which also got six digs from Olivia Anguiano, three kills and three blocks from Cate Thomas, 14 digs from Emma Rogers and four kills apiece from Mallory Pyle and Olivia Simmons.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Malaeka Wilson finished with 13 kills and eight digs, Jamaya Davis 13 digs and two aces, Carmen Chatman 13 assists and seven digs, Caroline Fadal six digs and three kills, Jalen Scroggins two aces and two kills and Renee Garrett six assists and five digs.
LATE THURSDAY CLASS 4A
GILMER 3, COMMUNITY 2: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Karsyn Lindsey (18) and Jaycee Harris (11) combined for 29 assists to set up the offense for Gilmer, and the Lady Buckeyes had a total of 32 kills en route to a 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11 regional quarterfinal win over Community.
The Lady Buckeyes advance to the regional semifinals to face either Melissa or Aubrey.
Haylee Jordan finished with 13 kills for Gilmer. Reese Couture added nine, Karlye Johnston five and Kirsten Waller and Abbey Bradshaw two apiece. Jordan also recorded six blocks, Lesley Jones four and Waller two. Raeven Harris led the defense with 19 digs. Jaycee Harris added 15, Aaleya Morton 12, Jordan and Lindsey 11 apiece, Johnston nine, Couture eight, Waller seven, Madyson Tate five and Bradshaw two.
TAPPS
CHCS 3, GREENVILLE 1: ALBA — Natalie Pitts handed out 19 assists, Allie White finished with five kills and Christian Heritage Classical School earned the top spot in the district with a 3-1 win over Greenville Christian in a tiebreaker match.
Haley Beasley, Ainsley Brumit and Campbell Laney all added four kills for CHCS, which will open the playoffs at home on Tuesday in a 5 p.m. area playoff contest against Notre Dame Catholic School.