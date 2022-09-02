LONGVIEW 3, LUFKIN 1: Brayleigh Mitchell hammered home 20 kills, Brianna Converse and Jakayla Morrow added 10 kills apiece and the Longview Lady Lobos rallied for a 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 win over Lufkin.
Mitchell added two blocks and seven digs, Converse two aces and seven digs and Morrow five blocks and six digs for the Lady Lobos. Janiya Green chipped in with three kills and six digs, Triniti Jackson 15 assists, five kills and 17 digs, Kennedy Jefferey 27 assists, 14 digs and two aces, Kyra Taylor 25 digs and Amirah Alexander 19 digs.
The Lady Lobos will visit Hallsville next Friday.
W. OAK 3, TATUM 0: WHITE OAK - Mallory McKinney and Karsyn Edwards both went double-double for the Ladynecks in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-16 win over Tatum.
McKinney finished with 21 digs, 16 receptions and two aces, and Edwards added 13 digs and 12 receptions. Emma Hill handed out 25 assists to go along with two aces and five digs. Addison Clinkscales had eight digs, Addison McClanahan five kills and two blocks, Calee Carter six kills, four blocks, two aces and four digs, Anna Iske five kills, four aces, five digs, eight receptions and two blocks and Emma Nix four kills.
For Tatum in the loss, Abby Sorenson had seven kills and 17 assists, Kamdyn Scott two aces an six kills, Kaysen Foster four digs and three kills, Myra Andrade two kills, Kerrigan Biggs three blocks and two kills, Karly Stroud nine digs, Kaylei Stroud 13 digs and 11 kills and Camryn Milam seven digs and 11 assists.
White Oak (24-5) will host Hallsville on Tuesday.
GLADEWATER 3, O. CITY 1: GLADEWATER - The Gladewater Lady Bears rallied from a set down to earn a 24-26, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 win over the Ore City Lady Rebels.
Brynn Richardson had five kills, 12 assists, three blocks and two digs in the loss for Ore City. Josie Reynolds fired off three aces to go along with eight kills, six assists, three blocks and seven digs. Susi Lara added four digs, Lesly Dominquez three digs, Stormy Redmond five digs, Tori Cummins four kills and seven digs, Kayla Peckham four kills and two digs and Rennie Harris three digs.
HAWKINS 3, JEFFERSON 0: HAWKINS - Trinity Hawkins and Jordyn Warren combined for 23 assists, Carmen Turner led with six kills and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-12, 24-18, 25-16 sweep of Jefferson.
Hawkins had 14 assists and four kills, Warren nine assists and seven digs and Laney Wilson and Alaya Scoggins four kills apiece.
Hawkins visits Gary on Tuesday.
ARP 3, GARRISON 0: ARP - Kyia Horton dished out 27 assists to go along with 14 digs, six aces and four kills, and the Arp Lady Tigers swept past Garrison, 25-15, 25-16, 25-10.
Maddie Birdsong added four aces, 13 kills and six digs for Arp. Cyla Nelson finished with four kills and two digs, Kyleigh Pawlik seven kills and two digs, Aubrey Poole two aces, three kills and seven digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth seven digs, Sydne' Garrett one kill, Abby Nichols 19 digs, two kills and two aces and Addison Carpenter 17 digs and three aces.