DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, P. TREE 0: The Longview Lady Lobos improved to 20-11 overall and 4-3 in district play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 sweep of crosstown rival Pine Tree on Friday at Lobo Coliseum.
Brianna Converse led the way at the net with 16 kills, and Triniti Jackson dished out 24 assists for Longview.
Converse also had seven digs, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills, Janiya Green four kills, Jackson five digs and three kills, Kennedy Jefferey 12 assists and five digs, Kyra Taylor 15 digs and Anna Skinner eight digs and two aces.
HALLSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 0: HALLSVILLE - The No. 10 ranked Hallsville Ladycats, led by Lauren Pyle's 27 assists and a 10-kill night from Olivia Simmons, earned a 25-15, 25-15, 25-7 sweep over Marshall.
Pyle added seven digs and six aces for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with two aces, three assists and nine digs, Leah Conley two kills and two digs, Maci Mahan one kill, Cate Thomas six kills, Annabelle Sutton two digs, Savannah Sutton two aces and eight digs, Presley Johnson two kills, Chloe Wright six kills and two digs, Charli Baker seven digs and Teagan Hill five kills and four blocks.
For Marshall in the loss, Terria Wilson finished with six blocks, Are'Anna Gill seven kills, Alyssa Helton six kills, Isabella Emery 17 digs and Caitlyn Ellenburg 12 assists.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, KILGORE 2: CARTHAGE - The Carthage Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a two-set lead and held on for a 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-11 win over Kilgore on Friday.
JaKyra Roberts finished with 15 kills and five blocks for Carthage. Mara Hodges had 10 kills, eight digs and three aces, Sanaa Allison six kills, Jacie Bagley five kills, Talynn Williams 11 digs, Addison Rowe 15 assists, seven digs and five kills and Emily Bitter 15 assists, eight digs and two aces.
GILMER 3, CENTER 1: CENTER - Lacey Wilson led the way at the net with 19 kills, Peyton Warren came up with 29 digs and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-9, 25-9 win over the Center Lady Roughriders.
Mallory Tate added seven kills and three blocks for Gilmer. Alexis Monts finished with six kills and four blocks, Jayna Rucker three blocks, Carly Dean seven kills and 15 digs, Kahlyen Johnston 15 digs, Kyleigh Pate 23 assists and Alex Werbeck 15 assists.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK - Emma Hill handed out 27 assists, Calee Carter ripped nine kill and Mallory McKinney came up with 24 digs as No. 11 ranked White Oak swept past Gladewater, 25-10, 25-11, 25-7.
Carter added five digs, four receptions, three aces and seven points to her worksheet. Anna Iske finished with four kills, four digs and 12 points, McKinney nine receptions and 10 points, Hill five points, Addison Clinkscales five aces, 14 points and five kills, Emma Nix four kills, five digs and nine points, Addison McClanahan seven kills and Karlyn Jones eight digs and four receptions.
White Oak (30-7, 3-0) will host Sabine on Senior Night Tuesday.
N. DIANA 3, SABINE 1: LIBERTY CITY - The New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 3-1 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Friday.
For Sabine in the loss, Ella Roberts finished with 11 kills and eight blocks. Kamryn Mann added 10 kills, Peyton Childress nine kills and three aces, Emily McBride three kills and two blocks, Carol Anguiano three kills and three blocks, Gracie Parrott 19 digs and Riley Lux 33 assists.
H. SPRINGS 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs went on the road and earned a 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday.
Arryanna Wallace finished with five kills, six digs and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Terry Gholston had 18 digs, two aces and two assists, Recoya Hayes four blocks, La'Nycia Lewis five aces, eight assists and two kills, Katie Arriaga three digs, DeAsia Williams, two kills and two digs and Alexis Williams two kills and three digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 3, W. RUSK 1: NEW LONDON - Kerrigan Love (12) and Kyleigh Stephens (10) combined for 22 kills, Ava Henigan and Kyleigh Griffin added seven hammer shots apiece and Elysian Fields notched a 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17 win over West Rusk.
Gracey Struwe, Griffin and Allison O'Brien added 14 digs apiece. O'Brien added 28 assists and two aces, Stephens had two aces and three Blocks and Love and O'Brien finished with a block apiece.
ARP 3, JEFFERSON 0: ARP - Kyia Horton handed out 27 assists, Maddie Birdsong went double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs and the Arp Lady Tigers earned a 25-12, 25-18, 25-10 sweep over Jefferson.
Horton added four kills and six digs for Arp. Birdsong recorded two aces, Cyla Nelson four kills and three digs, Kyleigh Pawlik four kills, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth 10 digs, Abby Nichols four aces, four kills and seven digs and Addison Carpenter three aces and 16 digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, QUITMAN 0: HARMONY - Rendi Seahorn finished with 11 kills, Lanie Trimble dished out 10 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-8, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Quitman on Friday.
Seahorn added three digs and two blocks for Harmony. Trimble recorded seven digs and three kills, Gabby Hector six assists and five digs, Addie Young five digs, Lillie Jones five digs, two kills and two blocks, Isabel Morris three kills and Trista Tittle two kills and two digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
BECKVILLE 3, HAWKINS 0: HAWKINS - The No. 8 ranked Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 road sweep over Hawkins on Friday.
Sophie Elliott dished out 28 assists to go along with five digs and two kills for Beckville. Avery Morris pounded down 15 kills and added 11 digs and a couple of aces. Amber Harris finished with 10 kills, four blocks, 17 digs and two aces, Kellan Weaver four kills and two blocks, Lexi bar 10 digs and Maddie McAfee four kills.
Jordyn Warren had five kills, nine assists and five digs in the loss for Hawkins. Trinity Hawkins finished with 14 assists and 10 digs, Laney Wilson seven kills and six digs, Carmen Turner six kills and five digs, Alaya Scoggins four kills, Skylar Murray five blocks and Taetum Smith 14 digs.
OVERTON 3, U. GROVE 0: OVERTON - The Overton Lady Mustangs improved to 19-12 overall and 2-1 in district play with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-23 sweep over Union Grove.
Kayla Nobles hammered home 14 kills and Ne'kila Weir dished out 21 assists for the Lady Mustangs. Nobles added three digs and two aces, and Weir recorded 10 digs, seven aces and three kills.
Avery Smith chipped in with five kills, 14 digs and four aces for the Lady Mustangs, who also got five kills from Ja'Miya O'Neal.
NON-DISTRICT
O. CITY 3, HEAT 1: ORE CITY - Josie Reynolds just missed a triple-double with 13 kills, 12 assists, nine digs, three blocks and three aces, and the Ore City Lady Rebels rallied for a 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 win over Tyler HEAT.
Susi Lara chipped in with six aces and five kills, coming up with a team-leading 23 digs. Lesly Dominguez had 11 digs and two aces, Ar'Mani Jones one assist, Brynn Richardson 10kills, five digs, 17 assists and three blocks, Tori Cummins seven kills and six digs, Kayla Peckham four aces, four kills and three digs and Brooke Byrd four digs.
DISTRICT 18-4A
BULLARD 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: BULLARD - The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 3-0 in district play (27-8 overall) with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 sweep over Jacksonville.
Paige Whiteland had nine kills and five digs for Bullard. Campbell Clark finished with nine kills, Addyson Cummings 13 kills, Taylor Clark 26 assists and four digs, Libby Luscombe 11 digs and two aces, Riley Roberts five digs and Callie Bailey 10 digs and three aces.