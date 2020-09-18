DISTRICT 16-4A
SPRING HILL 3, HENDERSON 2: HENDERSON — Carolann Bowles hammered home 20 kills, Mia Traylor dished out 42 assists and Sam Schott led the way on defense with 20 digs as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied for a 26-28, 25-16, 15-25, 25-15, 15-12 win over Henderson.
Bowles added three digs and six aces, and Traylor chipped in with nine digs and three kills as Spring Hill moved to 2-1 in district play. Carli Manasse had eight kills, five digs, two aces and two blocks, Abby Caron 11 kills and two assists, Kaycee Campbell five digs and three aces, Molly Seale nine kills, 17 digs and three aces, Erin Gregson two assists and four digs and Caylee Mayfield eight kills.
Spring Hill will visit Lindale on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
WHITE OAK 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — The White Oak Ladynecks, led by Lexi Baker’s 12 kills and an 18-assist night from Emma Hill, earned a 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 win over Hughes Springs.
Baker also had six receptions, six digs, seven service points and two aces, and Hill chipped in with two digs, three kills and seven points. Brazie Croft recorded three aces, six points, four receptions and five digs, Kaylee Wilkinson three aces, 11 points, three receptions, four assists and six digs, Alysa Hall 11 points, eight kills, two blocks and five digs and Macy Weeks two aces, nine points, eight receptions and five digs.
The Ladynecks (9-3, 3-1) will host Marshall in non-district play on Tuesday.
NEW DIANA 3, ORE CITY 0: DIANA — Julia Loeza handed out 24 assists, Torri Ward hammered home 1 kills and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-15, 25-10, 26-24 sweep of Ore City on Friday.
Taylor Garrett added three kills and two digs for New Diana. Asia Newsome finished wit ha dig and a block, Allie Oney four digs, LiAnn James five digs, Sophie Oubre seven kills, Haley Manns five kills and three digs, Ward six digs and six aces and Loeza four digs and three aces.
Ryleigh Larkins had 13 assists and four service points in the loss for Ore City. Abby Ervin added 17 digs, two aces and four points, Jacee Burks five points and three blocks and Jailyn Cook five kill and two blocks.
Ore City hosts Hughes Springs and New Diana visits Gladewater on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TROUP — Macy Brown, Kayla Jones and Kaylei Stroud led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills apiece, and the Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 3-0 in district play (13-4 overall) with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Troup.
Abby Sorenson had 28 assists and five digs, Brown four digs, Mia Tovar seve ndigs, Myra Andrade one kill, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and three digs, Kensi Greenwood three kills, six digs and two aces, Janiya Kindle two digs, Jones four blocks and two digs, Stroud four aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two assists, 20 digs and two aces and Paisley Williams one dig.
For Troup in the loss, Bailey Blanton had 12 kills, Sam Eastman and Tara Wells three kills apiece, Wells 12 assists, Blanton 14 digs, Sam Eastman six digs, Avery Thibodeau four digs, Morgan Parrish three digs and Jaycee Eastman and Wells two digs apiece.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 4-0 in district play with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-15 road sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Carmen Turner led with 10 digs for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren added nine digs and Lynli Dacus eight. Logan Jaco had 13 kills, Makena Warren 10, Dacus eight and Tenley Conde seven. Dacus led with 34 assists, and Jordyn Warren dished out 18 assists.
BIG SANDY 3, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — Gracie Jenison, Calle Minter and Brylie Arnold were all perfect from the service stripe, Minter set things up all night with 28 assists and Big Sandy moved to 3-0 in district play with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Overton.
Jenison had 12 kills, three aces and seven digs and went 15-for-15 serving. Minter was 10-for-10 from the line and added 10 digs and three kills. Arnold was 8-for-8 on her serve to go along with nine kills and four digs and Chyler Ponder had 11 digs and eight kills.
Big Sandy hosts Union Grove on Tuesday.
OTHER
HALLSVILLE 3, GRACE 0: HALLSVILLE — Ayden McDermott ripped 11 kills and was perfect from the service stripe, Ashley Jones filled the stat sheet with 31 assists, five digs, three blocks, four kills and six aces and the Hallsville Ladycats moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-8 sweep of Grace Community.
McDermott added five digs, Olivia Simmons nine kills and three blocks, Mallory Pyle five kills and Emma Rogers 14 digs and five aces.
SABINE 3, GARY 0: GARY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals stepped out of district play to earn a 25-22, 25-12, 26-24 road sweep of Gary.
Aubree McCann had 15 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for the 14-1 Lady Cardinals. Cale Brown added six kills and five blocks, Sierrah Richter 35 assists, two blocks, five digs and three kills, Maddie Furrh six kills and six digs, Caitlin Bates two aces and five digs, Ryanne Stuart nine kills and three digs, Ally Gresham five digs and Ella Roberts nine digs.
Sabine hosts Daingerfield on Monday.
GILMER 3, HARMONY 1: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 win over Harmony in non-district play on Friday.
For Harmony in the loss, Kinzee Settles had eight kills, six blocks and two digs. Jenci Seahorn added seven kills, three blocks and four digs, Lanie Trimble 24 assists and five digs, Madi Rhame seven digs and four kills, Analese Cano five digs and two kills and Kati Burkham three kills and two digs.
PITTSBURG 3, HEAT 1: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20 non-district win over Longview HEAT on Friday.
Daytona Torrey came up with 49 digs to pace Pittsburg. Abby Wylie had 10 digs, Abigail Ramirez seven digs, Chelsey Blalock 14 assists, four digs and five aces, Elyssia Lemelle six kills and five digs, Kyleigh Posey eight kills, five digs, four blocks and two aces, Kyra Mason seven digs, Laila Rhymes five kills, three digs and three blocks, Natalie Styles 10 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and three aces, Sanaa Hollins seven kills, six digs and four blocks and Ta’Shanti Moss 10 kills and eight digs.
Meredith Corley finished with 17 assists, four digs and three service points in the loss for HEAT. McKenzie File had five digs, Makayla Richey 10 points, 13 receptions, 14 digs and two kills, Laynie Walton five receptions and five digs, Jordan Parker two aces, nine points, 15 receptions, two blocks, 16 digs and eight kills, Jenna Parker 32 receptions, 13 digs, eight points and four aces, Dani Harrison eight kills and Abbey Gallant six points and three digs.
BECKVILLE 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker combined for 34 assists, Kinsley Rivers led with 10 kills and the Beckville Ladycats moved to 15-2 on the year with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of Quitman.
Elliott had 19 assists, three aces and two digs, Baker 15 assists, three blocks, seven digs and five kills and Rivers two aces, eight digs and two blocks for the Ladycats. Lindsey Baker chipped in with five kills and two digs, Avery Morris seven kills, eight digs and two assists, M.J. Weatherford five kills and two blocks, Kaylee Fletcher and Karissa McDowell one dig apiece, Amber Harris eight digs, three kills and two aces and Macy Davis one kill.