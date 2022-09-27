DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — The Longview Lady Lobos earned a road win on Tuesday, knocking off Marshall 25-11, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21.
The Lady Lobos were led at the net by Brianna Converse, who finished with 20 kills and five blocks to go along with four aces and five digs. Jakayla Morrow added 10 kills and eight blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills and two digs, Triniti Jackson eight kills, 10 digs and 25 assists, Kennedy Jefferey 19 assists and seven digs, Fatima Traore 21 digs, Kyra Taylor 14 digs and Amirah Alexander 13 digs and two aces.
Isabella Emery had 42 serve receptions, 30 digs and was perfect on her serve in the loss for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg added two aces, 11 kills and 16 assists, Claire Abney 11 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs, Alyson Roberson 14 serve receptions and Are’Anna Gill eight kills.
DISTRICT 17-4A
S. HILL 3, CARTHAGE 1: CARTHAGE — Carli Manasse led a balanced attack at the net for Spring Hill, and the Lady Panthers moved to 5-1 in district play (23-7 overall) with a 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-18 win over Carthage.
Manasse finished with 13 kills, 13 digs and three blocks. Faith Copeland added six digs, Caylee Lewis one kills, Abby Caron six kills, four blocks and five digs, Lesley Sanchez nine kills, two blocks and five digs, Abby Fisher 24 digs, Tyhia Mack 33 assists and seven digs, Carolann Bowles 10 kills and two digs, Savannah Irwin two digs, Halee Bray five assists and four digs and Natalie Fisher 11 kills.
For Carthage, which had a 34-match district winning streak snapped, Jacie Bagley had 12 kills and 14 digs, Mara Hodges seven kills and seven digs, Ja’Kyra Roberts five kills and six blocks and Emily Bitter 27 assists, eight digs and three kills.
GILMER 3, KILGORE 2: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied from a 2-1 deficit to earn a 25-19, 18-25, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14 win over Kilgore.
Carly Dean had 20 digs and five kills for Gilmer. Peyton Warren chipped in with 35 digs, Kahlyen Johnston 16 digs, Lacey Wilson 25 kills and two blocks, Mallory Tate 10 kills, Alexis Monts five kills and three blocks, Alexis Kemp four kills and Kyleigh Pate and Alex Werbeck 24 assists apiece.
Bryonne Brooks had 16 kills, eight blocks and nine digs in the loss for Kilgore. Reese Burgess added two digs, Brooke Couch seven kills, seven digs and three aces, Catherine Dennis seven kills, seven assists and seven digs, Maddison Harris 20 digs and four aces, Summer Hayden four kills and four digs, Alana Mumphrey 39 assists, 21 digs, two aces and two kills, Maleah Thurmond nine kills, Isabell Witt 16 digs, Jazmine Vasquez five digs and Maurine Witt three digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — The No. 11 ranked White Oak Ladynecks picked up a 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Addison McClanahan had 10 kills and three assists for White Oak, which moved to 2-0 in district play (29-7 overall) with the win. Emma Hill handed out 31 assists to go along with six points and three kills. Mallory McKinney finished with eight points, 10 receptions and three aces, Addison Clinkscales 13 points, three aces and three kills, Calee Carter five points, eight kills, three blocks and two digs and Anna Iske 13 points, two receptions, 10 kills and seven digs.
Taryn Reece had 13 assists and seven digs in the loss for New Diana. Chloe Green finished with five digs and three kills, Jolie Ballard 12 digs, Starrmia Dixon three blocks, Ava Smith one dig, Sophie Oubre four kills and three blocks, Gaby Martinez four kills and three digs and Peyton Abernathy three kills and three blocks.
SABINE 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Riley Lux handed out 35 assists and added a couple of kills, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals picked up a 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 sweep over Daingerfield.
Cale Brown hammered home 19 kills and added two blocks for Sabine. Ella Roberts finished with nine kills and two aces, Kamryn Mann four kills and five aces, Emily McBride two kills and Carol Anguiano three blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, ARP 0: TATUM — Abby Sorenson handed out 31 assists, Kamdyn Scott knocked down 15 kills and the No. 8 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Arp on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.
Aundrea Bradley, Kaysen Foster, Kerrigan Biggs and Kaylei Stroud all had five kills. Kaylei Stroud added eight digs and two aces, Karly Stroud seven digs, Biggs two aces, Foster eight digs, Scott two blocks, nine digs and two aces and Sorenson nine digs and five aces.
E. FIELDS 3, JEFFERSON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Kyleigh Stephens (8) and Kerrigan Love (7) combined for 15 kills, and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched a 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 win over Jefferson.
Stephens added three blocks for EF. Gracey Struwe had nine digs, Kyleigh Griffin four and Allison O’Brian four,. O’Brien added 20 assists, and Struwe recorded four aces.
TROUP 3, W. RUSK 0: TROUP — Bailey Blanton (11) and Chloie Haugeberg (10) combined for 21 kills, Tara Wells set it all up with 26 assists and the Troup Lady Tigers swept past West Rusk, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.
Emory Cover and Qhenja Jordan had four kills apiece for Troup. Karsyn Williamson had seven digs, with Blanton, Haugeberg, Payton Wells and Tara Wells adding four digs apiece.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MPCH 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Rendi Seahorn ripped 16 kills and added five digs, Gabby Hector and Lanie Trimble handed out 12 assists apiece and the Harmony Lady Eagles moved to 2-0 in district play with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-15 sweep over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Trimble added seven digs and six kills for Harmony. Lillie Jones finished with two blocks, two digs and two kills, Hector nine digs, Isabel Morris two kills, Trista Tittle three kills and three digs and Addie Young 10 digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
BECKVILLE 3, OVERTON 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 8 ranked Beckville Ladycats got 23 assists, 10 digs, two kills and three aces from Sophie Elliott on the way to a 25-15, 25-3, 25-14 sweep of Overton.
Avery Morris added nine kills and eight digs for Beckville. Amber Harris recorded 10 kills, nine digs and four aces, Maddie McAfee four kills and four digs and Lexi Barr eight digs.
For Overton in the loss, Kayla Nobles had four kills, Ne’kila Weir six assists and two aces, Avery Smith 25 digs and Alex Brown 21 digs and two aces.
HAWKINS 3, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — The Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-14, 25-14, 25-11 sweep over Big Sandy.
Trinity Hawkins had 15 assists, seven kills, six digs, five aces and two blocks as Hawkins moved to 2-0 in district play.
Jordyn Warren finished with 14 assists, six digs and three kills for Hawkins. Laney Wilson added eight kills, four digs and two blocks, Carmen Turner seven kills and Taetum Smith nine digs.
MaRyiah Francis had four blocks for Big Sandy in the loss. Mackenzie Davis added two digs, Shemaiah Johnson two digs, Daphnie Blavier five digs, Zoey Messick a block, Journie Plunkett three blocks and Ava Jenison five digs.
Francis (5/5) and Blavier (7/7) were both perfect on their serves.
CARLISLE 3, U. GROVE 1: PRICE — The Carlisle Lady Indians notched a 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 win over Union Grove on Tuesday.
Analiece Jones finished with eight kills, 10 digs and two aces in the loss for Union Grove. Brady Colby chipped in with 10 digs and 26 assists, Taylor Campbell six kills and five digs and Hanna Coulter six kills and 12 digs.
DISTRICT 18-2A
O. CITY 3, L-KILDARE 0: LINDEN — Josie Reynolds hammered home eight kills, Brynn Richardson came up with 11 digs and the Ore City Lady Rebels earned a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 sweep over Linden-Kildare.
Reynolds also had seven assists, two blocks, two digs and two aces for the Lady Rebels. Richardson added two aces, seven kills, two solo blocks and nine assists, Susi Lara two kills, two assists and five digs, Lesly Dominguez two digs, Tori Cummins three aces, three kills and six digs, Kayla Peckham four aces and four kills, Rennie Harris two kills and two digs and Brooke Byrd two digs.
DISTRICT 18-4A
BULLARD 3, RUSK 1: RUSK — The No. 19 Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13 win over Rusk on Tuesday.
Campbell Clark paced Bullard with 16 kills, three blocks and seven digs. Paige Whiteland had 13 kills, Addyson Cummings 10 kills and four digs, Libby Luscombe 13 digs, Olivia Anderson 10 digs, Riley Roberts 10 digs and two aces, Taylor Clark 42 assists and eight digs and Callie Bailey 34 digs and two aces.
NON-DISTRICT
WASKOM 3, EVANGEL 0: Alaina Dyson worked a double-double with 12 kills and 11 assists, adding two aces for Waskom as the Lady Wildcats swept past Evangel, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.
Jaynai Miles added seven kills and 20 service points for Waskom. Ellen Nuner had five kills, LaDaija Thomas seven service reception points and four digs, Anna Claire Reeves 10 assists, Macie Moody two kills, Anali Pedraza four digs and Jada Spencer three ace.
LATE THURSDAY
CHCS 3, KING’S 2: Emerson Dudley dished out 23 assists and fired off five aces for Christian Heritage Classical School in a 3-2 win over Tyler King’s.
Mary White added 13 kills and two blocks, and Kayleigh Khan chipped in with 11 kills for CHCS.