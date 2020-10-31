DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, MT. PLEASANT 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Miah Colbert ripped 18 kills, Elaija Hatley dished out 33 assists and the Longview Lady Lobos rallied for a 14-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 win over Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Colbert added three blocks, and Hatley finished with three kills, six digs and three aces for the Lady Lobos. Peja Mathis recorded eight kills, Brayleigh Mitchell seven kills and two blocks, GeCamri Duffie five kills and two blocks, Jakayla Morrow four kills and three blocks, Jailyn Rusk 20 digs, Angell Evans 15 digs and Sarah Frederick nine digs.
T. HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE 2: TEXARKANA — The Texas High Lady Tigers rallied for a 19-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Friday.
Ashley Jones recorded 34 assists, 13 digs and two blocks in the loss for Hallsville. Emma Rogers had seven digs, Macie Nelson 15 digs, Brooke Grissom five kills, Olivia Simmons five kills and four blocks, Cate Thomas eight kills and three blocks and Ayden McDermott 10 kills and eight aces.
CLASS 2A
GARY 3, U. GROVE 1: GARY — The Gary Lady Bobcats defended their home court and advanced to the area round of the playoffs by rallying for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Carleigh Judd had nine kills, 10 digs and eight blocks in the loss for Union Grove (12-16). Makena Littlejohn handed out 27 assists. Avery Brooks recorded 14 kills, five aces and nine digs, Macey Roberts four blocks, Sydney Chamberlain four aces and nine digs and Gracie Winn seven digs and three aces.
TAPPS
CHCS 3, GREENVILLE 0: Natalie Pitts finished with 16 assists as the Christian Heritage Classical School Lady Sentinels defeated Greenville Chrsitian, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.
Ainelsy Brumit had four kills and two blocks, and Haley Beasley added five kills and eight digs.
The team will meet again next week in a tiebreaker match to settle first place in the district race.