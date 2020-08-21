MPCH 3, PITTSBURG 2: PITTSBURG — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill dropped the opening set, but rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 15-10 win over Pittsburg on Friday.
Abby Wylie had 17 digs, and Ariel Kellum recorded 20 assists, five digs and two aces in the loss for Pittsburg. Cehsey Blalock handed out 19 assists and added four digs and seven aces. Daytona Torrey was all over the floor with 74 digs. Elyssia Lemelle finished with nine kills and two blocks, Kyleigh Posey 10 kills, four digs, two blocks and three aces, Laila Rhymes three kills and two blocks, Natalie Styles three kills, six digs and four aces, Sanaa Hollins eight kills, four digs and eight blocks, Ta’Shanti Moss six kills, eight digs and eight blocks and Trinity Hood 26 digs and seven kills.
WHITE OAK 3, GARY 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks moved to 6-0 on the season with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Gary.
Lexi Baker had three aces, five kills, five receptions and five digs for the Ladynecks. Emma Nix finished with four kills, Emma Hill 23 assists and two kills, Alysa Hall nine kills and two blocks, Macy Weeks six receptions and four digs, Payton Palmer six kills and Daphne Bogenschutz four kills.
White Oak will host Carthage and Beckville today. The Ladynecks meet Carthage at noon, followed by Beckville vs. Carthage at 11:30 a.m. and White Oak vs. Beckville at 1 p.m.
BECKVILLE SPLITS: LINDALE — The Beckville Ladycats defeated Class 4A Van (18-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16) and fell to Class 4A Lindale (25-17, 25-21, 25-17) on Friday.
Against Van, Allison Baker had 27 assists, seven kills and seven digs, Sophie Elliott 19 assists and seven digs and Kinsley Rivers 10 kills, six digs and two blocks for the Ladycats. Lindsey Baker finished with eight kills and four digs, Avery Morris two aces, eight kills, seven digs and two blocks, Hannah Sharpless three digs, M.J. Weatherford two aces, two kills, three digs and three blocks, Kaylee Fletcher two digs, Karissa McDowell one dig and Amber Harris 11 kills, seven digs, two blocks and four aces.
Allison Baker had 16 assists, 14 digs and three kills in the loss to Lindale. Harris added five kills and eight digs, McDowell one dig, Fletcher one dig, Weatherford three digs, Sharpless three digs, Morris 15 digs, two kills and two assists, Rivers nine kills and five digs, Lindsey Baker eight kills and two digs and Elliott eight assists and three digs.
C. HEIGHTS 3, TATUM 2: TATUM — Kaylei Stroud hammered down 13 kills, Abby Sorenson dished out 38 assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles dropped a 15-25, 27-29, 25-19, 25-23, 17-15 decision to Central Heights on Friday.
Sorenson added 13 digs, three kills and two aces for Tatum. Macy Brown finished with five kills and six digs, Myra Andrade three kills, Lexi Luna nine digs, Kerrigan Biggs nine kills, three digs and two aces, Kensi Greenwood six digs and four aces, Janiya Kindle four kills and two digs, Kayla Jones eight kills and two blocks, Stroud 21 digs and two aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 19 digs and Paisley Williams four digs.
HARMONY 3, HAWKINS 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles combined for 22 kills, Lanie Trimble handed out 26 assists and Harmony swept past Hawkins, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.
Seahorn finished with 12 kills, six blocks, three digs and two aces, and Settles had 10 kills and two blocks. Trimble recorded four digs and two blocks, Madi Rhame eight digs and three kills, Analese Cano five digs and two kills and Danielle Ison and Kati Burkham three kills apiece.
H. SPRINGS 3, C-PICKTON 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Hughes Springs rallied for a 21-25, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26 win over Como-Pickton, paced by a 34-assist night from Emma McKinney.
McKinney also had three kills and six digs for the Lady Mustangs. Grace Pippin added two assists, Adriana Kennedy six digs, four aces and nine kills, Kodi Howell five digs, Briley Stewart 14 assists and three digs, Cori Johnson six digs and 28 kills, Jacee Short seven kills, two assists and two aces, Casey Lambert an assist and a dig, Maggie Pate seven kills and Graci Page three digs.
Q. CITY 3, O. CITY 0: QUEEN CITY — Host team Queen City notched a 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 win over Ore City on Friday.
Brooklynn Richardson had 10 points and two aces in the loss for Ore City. Ryleigh Larkins added six points and six assists, Jacee Burks five points, Abby Ervin nine kills and seven digs, Victoria Jones four kills, Jailyn Cook two blocks and Tori Cummins four digs.
W. RUSK 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — West Rusk swept past Gladewater on Friday, earning a 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 win.
A’alatiah Turner and Hai’leigh Oliver had three block assists apiece in the loss for Gladewater. Lexi Hart, Livia Prince and Gracie George all had two digs, Trinity Mooney five assists, Bri Boyd two kills and four blocks and Jakya Bell two kills.
E. FIELDS 3, GARRISON 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith led with 15 kills and nine digs as the Elysian Fields Lady Yellow Jackets notched a 25-8, 25-18, 25-6 sweep of Garrison.
Tucker Ellis added 10 kills and four digs, Mary Frances Ellis 11 kills and four digs, Morgan Shaw 22 assists and Heather Auvil four digs.
