■ GILMER 3, SABINE 2: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied from two sets down to earn a 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-10 over Class 3A No. 6 ranked Sabine in a tuneup game.
Delaney Wilson led with 13 kills for Gilmer. Maddy Tate added nine kills, Karlye Johnston seven kills, Alexis Mathis 26 assists, Lele Morton 10 digs, Mathis eight digs and Haylee Jordan seven digs and 11 blocks.
Gilmer will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Pleasant Grove in Hughes Springs. Sabine will face Waskom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at LeTourneau University in Longview.
■ TATUM 3, VAN 0: VAN — Abby Sorenson handed out 45 assists, Essence Allen turned 28 of them into kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles tuned up for the playoffs with a 25-18, 25-23, 28-26 sweep of Van.
Sorenson also added 10 digs and three aces for Tatum. Allen recorded five blocks and 11 digs, Ramaya Davis three kills and three blocks, Kaylei Stroud nine kills and 10 digs, Kayla Jones seven kills and four blocks, Mariah West one dig, Kerrigan Biggs three kills and three blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 15 digs and Makensi Greenwood an assist and an ace.
Tatum (29-10) will meet West Rusk to open the 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center.
■ BECKVILLE 3, NECHES 1: BECKVILLE — Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker combined for 51 assists, Kinsley Rivers (13), Baker (12) and Miranda Mize (10) all reached double figures in kills and the No. 6 Beckville Ladycats turned up for the playoffs with a 25-18, 29-27, 25-27, 25-19 win over No. 7 Neches.
Elliott finished with 31 assists and five digs, Baker 20 assists and 14 digs, Rivers 13 digs and three aces and Mize 10 kills, four digs and two blocks. Lindsey Baker chipped in with seven digs and four kills, Avery Morris four kills, Kiyah Wellborn two digs, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a dig, Gracen Harris a team-leading 15 digs and Amber Harris eight kills and nine digs.
Beckville (33-13) will face Overton at 6 p.m. on Monday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum in a bi-district playoff match.
■ BULLARD 3, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets turned up for the playoffs with a 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 25-11 loss to Class 4A No. 13 ranked Bullard on Friday.
Adrian Pacheco had 11 kills, Christen Smith 10 kills, Reese Griffin 24 digs, Hali Mitchell 25 digs and Sabra Griffin 21 assists for Elysian Fields.
The Lady Yellowjackets will meet Harmony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium in a Class 3A bi-district playoff match.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, CARLISLE 1: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jillian Shaw pounded 18 kills, Michelle Jamaica added 35 digs and Lexus Haley dished out 21 assists for Leverett’s Chapel as the Lady Lions defeated Carlisle, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a tuneup game.
Shaw added five blocks and nine digs, Jamaica 10 kills and three aces and Haley five kills and nine digs.
Leverett’s Chapel (19-16) will face Fruitvale at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Union Grove in a Class A bi-district playoff. Carlisle will meet Hawkins at 7 p.m. on Monday in a 2A bi-district match at Spring Hill’s Panther Gymnasium.
COLLEGE
■ PANOLA SPLITS: TYLER — The Panola Fillies opened play at the Region XIV Conference Tournament with wins over Blinn, but fell to host team Tyler later in the day.
The No. 3 seeded Fillies knocked off No. 6 Blinn in straight sets (25-13, 27-25, 25-22), but lost a 25-23, 26-24, 15-25, 22-25, 15-10 decision to the Apache Ladies.
The Fillies will play at 1 p.m. today.
