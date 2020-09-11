DISTICT 16-4A
SPRING HILL 3, KILGORE 2: KILGORE — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, paced by Mia Traylor’s 33 assists and Carolann Bowles’ 19 kills, held on for a 25-16, 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12 win over Kilgore on Friday.
Traylor added seven digs, six aces and two kills for Spring Hill, which improved to 8-8 overall and 1-1 in district play. Carli Manasse had three kills, two digs and two aces, Sam Schott a team-leading 21 digs to go along with three assists, Abby Caron five kills and four blocks, Molly Seale nine kills, six digs and four aces, Erin Gregson three digs and two aces and Caylee Mayfield five kills.
Spring Hill will visit Troup for a non-district match on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
WHITE OAK 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks, after a two-week layoff, returned to action and opened district play with a 25-4, 25-11, 25-12 sweep of Daingerfield.
Brazie Croft had two aces, 12 points, two receptions and two digs for the Ladynecks (7-2). Lexi Baker finished with seven kills, three receptions and four points. Kaylee Wilkinson added three aces, two kills and 14 points, Emma Hill six points and 11 assists, Alysa Hall five kills, four aces, two blocks and 11 points and Macy Weeks three aces, seven points, eight receptions and three digs.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Joi Akinsuroju had four digs, Diamond Jeter eight assists and two digs, Adisen Key three digs, Karley Nix five kills, Ashlyn Bruce two kills and two blocks, Genesis Allen three kills and Kayleigh Phillips 10 digs.
White Oak will visit Sabine today for a district battle starting at 10 a.m. Daingerfield visits Ore City on Tuesday.
N. DIANA 3, H. SPRINGS 1: DIANA — Taylor Garrett slammed home 11 kills, Torri Ward added 10 hammer shots and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 25-19, 25-14, 11-25, 25-18 win over Hughes Springs.
Ward added 19 digs for New Diana, which also got three blocks from Asia Newsome, a dig from Allie Oney, five aces and eight digs from LiAnn James, six kills, two blocks and two digs from Sophie Oubre, two aces, five kills and five digs from Haley Manns, three digs from Kylee Beggs and 31 assists, three digs and three kills from Julia Loeza.
SABINE 3, ORE CITY 0: LIBERTY CITY — The No. 3 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-13, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of Ore City on Friday.
Tori Cummings had seven points and an ace in the loss for Ore City. Jailyn Cook finished with three kills, Brooklynn Richardson two kills, six digs and an ace, Abby Ervin 11 digs, two kills and an ace and Ryleigh Larkins five assists.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened district play with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 win over Waskom, moving to 11-4 on the season behind a 31-assist night from Abby Sorenson.
Sorenson also had four digs for Tatum. Macy Brown added six kills, five digs and tw oaces, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade one kill, Lexi Luna one assist, Kerrigan Biggs six kills and four digs, Kensi Greenwood two digs and two aces, Janiya Kindle three kills, Kayla Jones a team-leading 15 kills, Kaylei Stroud nine kills, six digs and four aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two assists, a team-leading 15 digs and three aces and Paisley Williams two digs.
TROUP 3, WEST RUSK 1: TROUP — The Arp Lady Tigers, led by Bailey Blanton’s 12 kills and a 10-kill night from Sam Eastman, rallied for a 10-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 win over West Rusk.
Blanton also recorded four aces and five digs, and Eastman had three aces, four blocks and three digs. Avery Thibodeau finished with 11 digs, Chloie Haugeburg two killsand two digs, Jaycee Eastman three digs, Jessie Minnix three aces and seven kills and Tara Wells two digs. Sarah Neel handed out three assists.
ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, ARP 0: ARP — Tucker Ellis turned in a dominant night at the net with 12 kills, five bocks and five digs, leading the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Arp.
Christen Smith finished with seven kills and 11 digs, Camryn Chandler 21 assists, two kills, two aces and two digs, Mary Frances Ellis nine kills and 15 digs, Morgan Shaw five assists, two aces and nine digs, Bryanne Beavers six kills, Heather Auvil three aces and 12 digs and Savannah Wray two digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 19-2A HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks posted a 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Overton on Friday.
Mary Fenter finished with five kills, six digs and two aces in the loss for Overton. Kaley McMillian had three kills, nine digs and two aces, Jewely English 16 digs and three aces and Ta’leyah Tilley five digs and three assists.
U. GROVE 3, L. CHAPEL 1: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd dominated up front with 15 kills and two blocks, adding six aces for the host Lady Lions as Union Grove rallied for a 27-29, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Daphne Chavez added eight kills and six aces, Sydney Chamberlain 19 digs and eight aces and Gracie Winn 14 digs. Makena Littlejohn set it all up with 38 assists.
DISTRICT 12-3A
RAINS 3, COMMERCE 0: EMORY — Harley Kreck and Chanlee Oakes combined for 20 kills, Kaitlyn Brock and Kreck had a combined 22 assists and the Rains Lady Wildcats earned a 25-7, 25-20, 25-7 sweep of Commerce to remain unbeaten on the year at 12-0.
Kreck finished with 11 kills, nine assists, five aces, five digs and two blocks for Rains. Oakes had nine kills, two blocks and three digs, Brock 13 assists, five digs and two aces, Katy Traylor four kills and four blocks, Krislynn McGinty seven digs, Jasey Campbell one block, Storey Smith five kills, five digs and five aces, Brena Durica one block and Leo Terry nine digs and two assists.
OTHER
GILMER 3, CARTHAGE 2: CARTHAGE — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a five-set win over Carthage on Friday in non-district action.
Sadie Smith had 45 assists, 18 digs and two kills in the loss for Carthage. Caroline Baldree added two kills and three digs, Erin Dodge 17 digs, Talynn Williams six digs, Mara Hodges 12 service points, 12 digs and four kills, Kaliya Timmons four kills and two blocks, Makhai Lewis 11 kills on 13 swings to go along with four blocks and three digs and Faith Kruebbe 17 kills and 13 digs.
HARMONY 3, BIG SANDY 0: HARMONY — Lanie Trimble handed out 19 assists, Jenci Seahorn had nine kills and the Harmony Lady Eagles picked up a 25-13, 25-17, 25-8 non-district sweep of Big Sandy.
Seahorn added four digs and two blocks for Harmony. Kinzee Settles had four kills, four digs and two aces, madi Rhame nine digs and three aces, Analese Cano two kills and two digs, Kati Burkham two kills and three blocks and Denielle Ison two kills.
PITTSBURG 3, QUEEN CITY 1: PITTSBURG — Daytona Torrey came up with 39 digs to lead the way defensively as the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 29-27, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 win over Queen City.
Abby Wylie had 14 digs, and Ariel Kellum added 17 assists, five digs and three aces for Pittsburg. Chelsey Blalock chipped in with 12 assists, two digs and three aces, Elyssia Lemelle five kills and two digs, Kyleigh Posey three kills, five digs, four blocks and six aces, Kyra Mason two digs, Laila Rhymes two kills, Natalie Styles 10 kills, six digs and three blocks, Sanaa Holins six kills and three blocks, Ta’Shanti Moss six kills and two digs and Trinity Hood four kills, six digs and two aces.
LATE THURSDAY
HEAT 3, CHS 0: Tyler HEAT won in straight sets, knocking off Christian Heritage Classical School 3-0 on Thursday.
Haley Beasley had six kills and 10 digs in the loss for CHCS. Allie White added four kills, and Natalie Pitts dished out 12 assists.
