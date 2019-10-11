DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 3, LUFKIN 1: LUFKIN — Sam Sommerfeld filled the stat sheet with 14 kills, three blocks and 30 digs, Renee Garrett handed out 23 assists to go along with seven digs and two blocks and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates rallied for a 16-25, 25-13, 26-24, 27-25 win over Lufkin.
Ryauna Garrett added eight points, 12 assists and 14 digs for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong chipped in with three kills, Malaeka Wilson nine kills and two blocks, Taitum Barry five aces and 11 digs, Jamaya Davis four kills and nine digs, Aniya Gibson two kills, three blocks and two assists, McKenzie Kirk four kills and five blocks, Tatum Cates two aces and five digs and Hannah Barry two aces and 30 digs.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL — The Hallsville Ladycats got 49 assists from Ashley Jones and a combined 32 kills from Ayden McDermott and Casisdy Cole to earn a 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 21-25, 15-7 win over Marshall.
Jones added 12 kills and seven digs for the Ladycats. Chloe Ferrill had eight digs, Riley Rodriguez 11 kills, Cole 15 kills and five aces and McDermott 17 kills, six digs and two aces.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: JACKSONVILLE — Whitehouse improved to 8-1 in district play with a 25-11, 25-2, 25-15 sweep of Jacksonville.
Briana Brown knocked down 17 kills and added four blocks for Whitehouse. Kate Idrogo added 10 kills, Ryann Foster five aces and 29 assists and Ashlee Taylor 10 digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ SPRING HILL 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, led by Amirah Alexander’s 19 assists and A’Zaria Jones’ 10 kills, earned a 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 road sweep against Chapel Hill.
Alexander added three digs for the Lady Panthers (20-18, 4-4). Jones finished with two blocks and five digs, Ansley Nichols five digs, five kill and two aces, Sam Schott five kills, two assists, 14 digs and two aces, Molly Seale seven kills, two digs and two aces, Erin Gregson two kills, Caylee Mayfield five kills, Mia Traylor eight assists and Maci Plunk two kills and five digs.
■ KILGORE 3, HENDERSON 2: KILGORE — With Jada Abercrombie and Miah Thomas dominating at the net and Ashton Vallery and Dayton McElyea combining for 46 assists, the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs remained in a tie for the top spot in the district with a 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-9 win over Henderson.
Thomas finished with 19 kills, two blocks, 21 digs and three aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Abercrombie had 18 kills and 30 digs, Vallery 28 assists and 14 digs, McElyea 18 assists, 22 digs and four kills, Alexis T. Anderson three kills and two digs, Skye Cotton three kills and seven digs, Lauren Couch 22 digs and three kills and Skyler Day 11 digs and four aces.
Analena Tavo had 29 kills, 17 digs and five blocks in the loss for Henderson. Ann Mills finished with 13 kills, 27 digs and five blocks, and Cora Jimerson recorded 44 assists and four kills.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 3, WASKOM 2: WASKOM — Keri Dean came up with 30 digs, Jade Draper had a double-double with 29 assists and 11 points and the Ore City Lady Rebels notched a 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-12 win over Waskom.
Ryan Thorn also went double-double for Ore City with 16 points, 18 digs and three aces. Ryleigh Larkins had 19 digs, Jailyn Cook 15 kills and three blocks, Ally Sewell nine assists, Draper two blocks, Abby Ervin 17 kills and Brooklynn Richardson a double-double of her own with 10 points and 13 digs.
■ TATUM 3, NEW DIANA 0: TATUM — Essence Allen knocked down 14 kills to go along with eight digs and eight assists, Kaylei Stroud paced the defense with 18 digs and Tatum earned a 25-5, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of New Diana.
Ramaya Davis finished with five kills and three blocks for Tatum. Stroud added four kills and two aces, Kayla Jones five kills and seven blocks, Mariah West two digs and two aces, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, Kristin Smith six kills and two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 13 digs, two aces and two assists, McKensi Greenwood two digs, Yahnya Acevedo two digs and Macy Brown two aces.
Abby Sorenson set things up with 29 assists, adding six digs and three aces.
■ JEFFERSON 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Jaden Carter led at the net with eight kills, Nia Garrett and Sha’Stacia Robinson finished with nine assists apiece and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 27-25, 25-17, 26-24 sweep of Daingerfield.
Robinson also fired off four aces for Jefferson.
DISTRICT 16-3A■ SABINE 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Mikinzi Cantrell led three Lady Cardinals into double digits in kills with 14 as Sabine rolled to a 25-10, 25-4, 25-11 sweep of Gladewater.
Sam Bell and Aubree McCann added 10 kills apiece, and Maddie Furrh had two swats for Sabine. Furrh fired off 12 aces, Caitlin Bates six, Richter five, Cantrell three and McCann two. McCann led with 10 digs. Cantrell added six, Bell five, Bates four and Richter three, and Richter set it all up with 34 assists.
■ WHITE OAK 3, WEST RUSK 0: WHITE OAK — Natalie Reed handed out 24 to go along with nine kills and two digs as White Oak earned a 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 sweep of West Rusk.
Lexi Baker joined Reed with nine kils, adding eight digs, seven aces and two blocks for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson added a kill and a block, Stormy Riley nine digs, Anna Iske five kills and three blocks, Emma Hill two digs, Alysa Hall seven kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks, Macy weeks 15 digs, Payton Palmer three kills and Ashlyn Eynon one kill and one assist.
■ HARMONY 3, WINONA 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles combined for 20 kills and five blocks, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 25-7, 25-19, 25-6 sweep of Winona.
Seahorn led with 11 kills, adding two blocks, and Settles finished with nine kills and three blocks. Spencer Watkins and Kaylee Clemens knocked down five kills apiece. Aleah Daily had 17 assists, Delaynie Nash 11 assists, Madi Rhame seven digs and two aces, Raylee Willie five digs, Macey Russell three digs and Kati Burkham three digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A■ BIG SANDY 3, L-KILDARE 0: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins (8-8), Lizzie Worden (11-11) and Gracie Jenison (5-5) were all perfect at the service stripe for Big Sandy as the Lady Wildcats earned a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Linden-Kildare.
Pippins had 10 kills, three blocks and four digs, Worden three aces, 23 assists and three digs and Jenison nine kills and six digs. Chyler Ponder chipped in with two aces, six kills, five digs and two blocks, Jakayla Johnson nine digs, Peyton Adams four aces, six assists and eight digs, Tori Hill two kills and two blocks and Maci Childress three digs.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, U. GROVE 2: UNION GROVE — The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions held on for a 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-6 win over Union Grove on Friday.
Jillian Shaw knocked down 18 kills and added two blocks, 20 digs, three assists and five aces for Leverett’s Chapel. Michelle Jamaica added 37 digs, three assists, two aces and eight kills, and Lexus Haley recorded 10 kills, 11 digs and 20 assists.
Carleight Judd finished with 14 assists, four kills, two blocks and two digs in the loss for Union Grove. Kasi Jones added 10 kills, seven service aces, nine assists and three digs. Brooke Reeves recorded eight kills and three aces, Shayla Gallagher seven dig and four assists, Avery Brooks one kill, Sydney Chamberlain three digs and three aces, Madeynn Lacaze 14 digs, two killsand two aces, Jayce Nutt one kill, Maci Williams two digs and two kills and Gracie Winn six digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A■ BECKVILLE 3, GARY 0: GARY — District leader Beckville remained unbeaten in league play (8-0) with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Gary on Friday.
Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott combined for 31 assists, and Kinsley Rivers led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills for the Ladycats. baler finished with 19 assists, two aces, five kills and four digs. Elliott had 12 assists, five digs and four aces, Rivers four digs, Lindsey Baker two kills, Avery Morris three aces, seven kills and two digs, Kiyah Wellborn two aces and two digs, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a dig, Gracen Harris three digs, Miranda Mize six kills, six digs and two blocks, Amber Harris two aces, three kills and two digs and Macy Davis two kills.
PRIVATE■ HEAT 3, TCA 0: Jaden Parker handed out 26 assists, Jaelyn Cleveland and Jordan Parker combined for 24 kills and Longview HEAT earned a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Trinity Christian Academy.
Hope Poulter finished with five points and two receptions for the HEAT. Jaden parker added two kills, 11 digs, six points and two receptions, Cleveland 13 kills, nine digs, seven receptions, five aces and 14 points, Jenna Parker 11 digs and 12 receptions, Jordan Parker 11 kills, two assists, five digs, 18 receptions and four points, Makayla Rickey six points, two digs and four kills and McKenzie File two digs.
NON-DISTRICT
■ ALPHA OMEGA 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Devilettes dropped a 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 decision to Alpha Omega in non-district action.
Halle Flynt finished with 17 assists in the loss for Huntington. Abby Kirkland had 22 digs, Kara Teer six kills, Kaylee Rivenbark seven digs, Emma McGuire seven digs and Faith Ellis and Jessie Ellis five kills apiece.