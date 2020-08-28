VAN 3, SPRING HILL 1: VAN — The Van Lady Vandals snapped Spring Hill’s five-game winning streak, rallying for a 15-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win.
Sam Schott came up with 16 digs three aces and three assists for Spring Hill in the loss. Abby Caron added seven kills, Kaycee Campbell eight digs and three aces, Molly Seale 15 kills, seven digs and two aces, Erin Gregson six digs and two assists, Carolann Bowles 16 kills, two assists and three digs, Caylee Mayfield eight kills and Mia Traylor 43 assists and nine digs.
BECKVILLE 3, NECHES 1: NECHES — Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker combined for 51 assists, Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris combined for 26 kills and 34 digs and No. 2 Beckville rallied for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over No. 5 Neches.
Elliott had 26 assists and five digs, Baker 25 assists, 11 kills and 11 digs, Rivers 14 digs, 14 kills and five aces and Morris 20 digs, 12 kills and two aces. Lindsey Baker chipped in with six kills and three digs, Hannah Sharpless four digs, M.J. Weatherford four blocks and Amber Harris 12 digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks.
HARMONY 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — The Harmony Lady Eagles, paced by Lanie Trimble’s 13 assists and an eight-kill night from Jenci Seahorn, swept past New Diana, 25-8, 25-10, 25-17.
Trimble added five digs and two blocks for Harmony, which also got six blocks, seven digs and five kills from Kinzee Settles, seven digs and two kills from Madi Rhame, four digs and three kills from Analese Cano and four digs from Kati Burkham.
PITTSBURG 3, WINONA 0: WINONA — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates swept past Winona on the road, earning a 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 win.
Abby Wylie finished with four digs for Pittsburg. Abigail Ramirez added three digs, Ariel Kellum six assists, Chelsey Blalock five assists and three digs, Daytona Torrey 19 digs, Elyssia Lemelle three kills, Kyleigh Posey four kills and eight digs, Natalie Styles three digs, Sanaa Hollins five kills and two blocks, Ta’Shanti Moss four kills and Trinity Hood two kills.
BIG SANDY 3, TROUP 1: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder and Breaunna Derrick combined for 19 kills and went a perfect 43-for-43 from the service stripe to lead Big Sandy Past Troup, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22.
Ponder had 13 kills, nine digs and three assists and went 17-for-17 serving. Derrick was 26-for-26 from the stripe, finishing with five aces, six kills and four digs. Gracie Jenison had eight kills, nine digs and two aces, Calle Minter 19 digs, 27 assists and two kills, Brylie Arnold six kills and four digs, Allie McCartney 14 digs and Shamiah Johnson two kills and two digs. McCartney was also 14-for-14 serving.
HAWKINS 3, ARP 0: ARP — Lynli Dacus set it all up with 21 assists, Logan Jaco added 12 kills and Hawkins earned a 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Arp.
Makena Warren added 10 kills, Tenley Conde eight kills, Jordyn Warren 12 assists and four digs and Carmen Turner six digs.
HEAT 3, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — Jordan Parker ripped 13 kills, Jenna Parker came up with 17 digs and the Longview HEAT swept past Ore City, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10.
Jenna Parker had two aces, 12 service points and 14 receptions for the HEAT. Jordan Parker finished with six digs, five blocks, six receptions, nine points and four aces, Dani Harrison six kills, Laynie Walton two points, five receptions and seven digs, Makayla Richey three aces, five points, six receptions, 13 digs and three kills, McKenzie File seven assists, four digs and six points and Meredith Corley a team-leading 11 assists to go along with two digs, four receptions, 12 points and two aces.
For Ore City in the loss, Ryleigh Larkins finished with five points, two kills, six assists and two blocks, Victoria Jones nine points, Abby Irvin six kills and two digs, Brooklynn Richardson two kills, Brynn Richardson six assists and two digs and Jacee Burks four blocks.
LATE THURSDAY
HEAT 3, KING’S 0: Longview HEAT earned a 25-8, 25-10, 25-13 win over King’s Academy, with Jenna Parker serving up five aces and 23 points to lead the way.
Abbey Gallant added three aces, eight points, two receptions and three digs, Dani Harrision three kills and two blocks, Jordan Parker three aces, seven points, three receptions, six digs and 11 kills, Laynie Walton two receptions, Makayla Richey three points, 11 receptions and four digs, McKenzie File three points, five digs and five assists and Meredith Corley six points, four digs and eight assists.
