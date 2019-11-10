GILMER 3, CANTON 1: WHITEHOUSE - Haylee Jordan hammered home 17 kills, Alexis Mathis dished out 37 assists and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 area win over Canton.
Delaney Wilson added nine kills, Maddy Tate seven and Kirsten Waller six for the Lady Buckeyes. Lele Morton finished with nine digs, Jordan six and Payton Warren five, and Tate led the way at the net with eight blocks.
Gilmer will face No. 1 ranked Farmersville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Edgewood, with the winner advancing to the regional tournament next weekend.