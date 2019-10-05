LATE FRIDAY
NON-DISTRICT
■ HEAT 3, CHAAMPS 0: Jaelyn Cleveland led with 14 kills, Jaden Parker dished out 27 assists and Longview HEAT rolled to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-11 sweep of CHAAMPS on Friday.
Cleveland also added two aces, two blocks, seven points and seven receptions. Jaden Parker had 11 points, 10 digs and four aces, Hope Poulter two points, Jenna Parker 16 points, 11 digs, nine receptions and seven aces, Jordan Parker three points, 15 receptions, three digs and 11 kills, Makayla richey three aces, 11 points, three receptions, two digs and three kills and McKenzie File and Suzannah Neal one kill apiece.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 3, CUMBERLAND 0: GILMER — Junior middle blocker Haylee Jordan led the way at the net with 12 kills and three blocks as Gilmer earned a 25-19, 25-10, 25-6 win sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Delaney Wilson added 10 kills and Lele Morton eight digs for Gilmer.
■ HAWKINS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 win over Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.
Logan Jaco finished with eight kills, Makena Warren five kills, Alyssa Eddington 14 assists and Lynli Dacus seven assists for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren led the defense with six digs. Logan Jaco and Josie Howard added five digs apiece, and Warren, Eddington and Maraina Clark all contributed four digs.
Jillian Shaw finished with nine kills and nine digs in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Lexus Haley added three kills, three digs and seven assists, and Michelle Jamaica had three kills, 22 digs and two aces.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 3, UNION GROVE 0: LINDEN — The Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers swept past Union Grove 25-17, 25-16, 28-26 on Friday.
Kasi Jones recorded a double-double with 10 digs and 11 assists to go along with four kills and three aces for the Lady Lions. Brooke Reeves chipped in with 11 digs and nine kills, Shayla Gallagher five digs, three assists and five kills, Carleigh Judd six digs, five assists and two aces, Sydney Chamberlain nine digs, Madelynn Lacaze 30 assists and two kills, Caylee Pritchett two kills, Maci Williams three digs and Gracie Winn 12 digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 12 ranked Beckville Ladycats swept past No. 6 Timpson on Friday in a battle of district unbeatens, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.
Sophie Elliott had 19 assists and nine digs, and Allison Baker finished with 18 assists, 11 digs, six kills and two aces for Beckville (6-0). Lindsey Baker chipped in with three kills, Kinsley Rivers 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Avery Morris seven kills and four digs, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Gracen Harris eight digs, Miranda Mize seven kills, five digs and three blocks, Amber Harris six aces, six digs and three kills and Macy Davis one kill.
Kamryn Courtney finished with 17 digs and six kills in the loss for Timpson. D’mya Collins added three kills and two blocks, McKenzie Wynn 15 digs, Brylee Behrens sven assists, six kills and eight digs, Harlie Ware 10 kills, six digs, three aces and four blocks and Nataley Smith 11 assists.
FROM STAFF REPORTS