Gilmer High School middle blocker Haylee Jordan made sure this wasn’t going to be her final match as she lifted the Buckeyes to a four-set victory over Kilgore High School (25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17) with a dominating hitting performance in a Class 4A Bi-District match Saturday at Longview's Lobo Coliseum.
Kilgore finishes the season 9-10. Gilmer (23-4) advances to the area round and will face the winner of Canton and Caddo Mills at a location to be determined on either Monday or Tuesday.
Jordan recorded 23 kills while also contributing three block assists and a service ace. She helped the Buckeyes hammer 55 kills. Seven players recorded kills as sophomore setter Jaycee Harris set up 25 and senior setter Karsyn Lindsey assisted on 20. Junior right-side hitter Kirsten Walker also reached double-digit kills with 10.
Gilmer held a decisive edge in the serve-pass game with 11 aces and only allowed one. Senior libero Haeven Harris had three. Aaleya Morton, Reese Couture and Harris each added two.
Kilgore was able to put down 26 kills. Senior Miah Thomas led its attack with nine kills. Ashton Vallery set up most of the kills with 22 assists. Kilgore had a strong block with Thomas getting two solo blocks. Alexis T. Anderson contributed to three blocks.
Gilmer narrowly pulled out the first set riding on Jordan’s seven kills. Three errors by Kilgore late allowed the Buckeyes to pull away. Abbey Bradshaw and Couture blocked an attack to put Gilmer up by four. An attack error sealed a five-point first set victory.
Kilgore bounced back in the second set – taking advantage of 10 errors by Gilmer. The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as seven. Gilmer rallied to within one with Couture and Jordan each getting a kill and contributing to a block. Kills by Bryonne Brooks and Shadestiny Chism and two errors by Gilmer allowed Kilgore to even the match.
In a close third set, an attack error turned the momentum in Gilmer’s favor as it went on a seven-point run to turn a two-point deficit into a five-point advantage. Jordan got two kills and Karlye Johnston got one. Couture recorded an ace. Kilgore pulled within one on two errors by the Buckeyes, a kill by Thomas and an ace by Brooks.
With Morton serving, Gilmer closed the set on a six-point run. Jordan put down two kills and Madyson Tate recorded one. Both players contributed to a block to put Gilmer within a win of advancing.
The Lady Buckeyes jumped out in the fourth set and didn’t look back. Kilgore got as close as two but Gilmer’s attack was too much as it sealed the match with seven kills.