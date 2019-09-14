LATE FRIDAY
DISTRICT 15-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Whitehouse opened league with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 road sweep of the Hallsville Ladycats on Friday.
Briana Brown paced Whitehouse at the net with nine kills. Kate Idrogo added six kills, three blocks and three aces. Ashlee Taylor chipped in with seven kils, and Ryann Foster finished with 21 assists and 22 digs.
Ashley Jones finished with 19 assists, six kills and four aces in the loss for Hallsville. Cassidy Cole added five kills, six digs and four aces, Riley Rodriguez five kills and Emma Rogers nine digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: GILMER — Senior Delaney Wilson finished with 11 kills and no errors on 20 swings, leading the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of Chapel Hill in the district opener for both teams.
Jaici Pilcher added five kills and no errors on 10 swings, while Reese Wilson finished with seven kill and three errors on 15 swings. Alexis Mathis and Karsyn Lindsey took turns setting things up with 15 assists apiece. Kirsten Wilson had four digs, and Haylee Jordan finished with three blocks.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ NEW DIANA 3, JEFFERSON 0: DIANA — Jocelyn Howell led the way at the net with nine kills, Zoey Leach was close behind with eight hammers and the New Diana Lady Eagles opened district play with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-20 sweep of Jefferson.
Taylor Garrett added four kills, Julia Loeza 25 assists, Karly Meshell 18 digs and Leach three blocks for the Lady Eagles.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ HARMONY 3, WEST RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — McKinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn dominated up front with a combined 16 kills and 12 blocks, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of West Rusk in the district opener for both teams.
Settles finished with nine kills, seven blocks and three digs, and Seahorn added seven kills and five blocks. Spencer Watkins chipped in with seven kills, Kaylee Clemens three kills and three digs, Aleah Daily 14 assists and two digs, Delaynie Nash 10 assists and two digs, Raylee Willie six digs and Madi Rhame five digs.
Abigayle Hernandez finished with 26 digs for West Rusk in the loss. Chloee Tidwell had 15 digs, Kayla Lewis 11 kills and nine digs, Kaylee Driver 23 assists and 13 digs and Kodi Robertson 12 digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
■ QUITMAN 3, LONE OAK 2: LONE OAK — Senior Jentri Jackson finished with 10 kills, Shelby Hayes dished out 34 assists and Quitman opened district play with a 25-9, 25-12, 26-28, 12-25, 15-9 win over Lone Oak.
Hayes also recorded 12 digs, two kills and three aces, and Ava Burroughts had 13 kills and four blocks.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 3, BELHAVEN 1: JACKSON, Miss. — LeTourneau’s volleyball team got back in the win column Friday, capturing its first American Southwest Conference victory. The YellowJackets beat Belhaven, 25-11, 25-18, 27-29, 25-20.
LeTourneau improved to 5-5 overall, 1-1 in the ASC. Belhaven fell to 4-6, 0-1.
LETU had 46 kills and 28 errors in 154 swings. Belhaven had 42 kills and 26 errors in 155 attacks. The YellowJackets had 12 kills in the second and fourth sets, and 16 in the third. The Blazers had 15 kills in the third, 10 in the second and 11 in the fourth.
Kianna Crow had 15 kills, six aces and 13 digs. Mikayla Thomas had nine kills and two blocks. Taylor Smith had eight kills and 19 digs. Lexie Welton had seven kills. Cam Taylor had 26 digs and four aces. Natalie Davenport had 34 assists. Belhaven’s Callista Moore had 12 kills and 14 digs, and Stone finished with nine kills.
The YellowJackets had a season-high 12 aces.
LeTourneau will host Centenary at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the home opener.
