Gilmer’s Reese Couture earned overall Most Valuable Player honors, and district champion Gilmer collected four superlatives in voting for the District 15-4A All-District Volleyball team for 2020.
Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan shared blocker of the Year honors with Hannah Gibbons of Paris, and the Lady Buckeyes’ Raeven Harris shared defensive MVP accolades with North Lamar’s Noel Rainey.
Judie Harris of Gilmer was named Coach of the year in a vote by the district’s coaches.
Other superlatives went to Macey McAmis of Paris and Katie Ferguson of Pleasant Grove (Co-Offensive MVP), Pleasant Grove’s Macey Young (Top Setter) and North Lamar’s Maleah Holbrook (Newcomer of the Year).
FIRST TEAM
Gilmer: Karlye Johnston, Jaycee Harris; Pittsburg: Natalie Styles; Liberty-Eylau: Tamara Norris, Breanna Webster, Ja’Niya Sanders; North Lamar: Ashley Trenchard; Paris: Bella Hill, Lilly Lewis, Presh Chapman; Pleasant Grove: Lexi Snyder, Hallie Lipham, Adi Koller
SECOND TEAM
Gilmer: Karsyn Lindsey, LeLe Morton, Abbey Bradshaw, Kirsten Waller; Paris: Eva Vogl, Reece Reavis; North Lamar: Hannah Titian, Macy Richardson; Pleasant Grove: Harleigh O’Neal, Sarah Hale
HONORABLE MENTION
Gilmer: Alexandria Chamberlain; Pittsburg: Daytona Torrey, Elyssa Lemelle, Ariel Kellum
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Gilmer: Abbey Bradshaw, Alexandria Chamberlain, Reese Couture, Raeven Harris, Jaycee Harris, Karlye Johnston,, Shkylie Jones, Haylee Jordan, Karsyn Lindsey, Aaleya Morton, Madyson Tate, Kirsten Waller; Pittsburg: Adi Koller, Katie Ferguson, Alley Grace Harjo, Macy Young, Sarah Hale, Jazz Moses, Hallie Lipham, Emma Boehmke, Mackenzie Williams, Rose Anderson, Lexi Snyder