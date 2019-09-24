DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 3, JOHN TYLER 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-16, 15-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-13 win over John Tyler on Tuesday.
Cassidy Cole finished with 17 kills and five aces for Hallsville. Ayden McDermott chipped in with nine kills and four aces, Riley Rodriguez seven kills, Chloe Ferrill seven digs and Emma Rogers four aces.
Ashley Jones set it all up with 37 assists.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Ladycats improved to 4-0 in district play (24-8 overall) with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-8 win over Nacogdoches.
The Ladycats will host Marshall on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 3, HENDERSON 0: GILMER — Delaney Wilson finished with eight kills and no errors on 11 swings, leading the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 28-26, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Henderson.
Reese Couture and Jaici Pilcher both finished with seven kills. Alexis Mathis dished out 20 assists, Haylee Jordan recorded four blocks and Kirsten Waller served up four aces.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, JASPER 0: CARTHAGE — The No. 7 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs opened district play with a 25-3, 25-13, 25-18 sweep of Jasper.
Chesney Baker served up 20 points and three aces for Carthage (27-4). Sadie Smith had 11 assists, Kristen Stewart 15 assists and four kills, Faith Kruebbe and Kinsey King four kills apiece, Makhai Lewis four kills and four blocks, McKenna Zett and Jada McLinn five kills apiece and Cami Hicks a team-leading 11 kills.
■ HUNTINGTON 3, CENTER 0: HUNTINGTON — Halle Flynt handed out 13 assists and added nine digs as Huntington opened district play with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Center.
Kaylee Rivenbark had three aces and six digs, Kara Teer eight kills, Jessie Ellis seven kils, Emma McGuire six digs, Courtney Smith two aces and four digs and Abby Kirkland two aces and six digs.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ N. BOSTON 3, P. PEWITT 0: OMAHA — New Boston earned a 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Paul Pewitt on Tuesday.
The Lady Brahmas got 12 kills and 15 digs from Destiny Jones in the loss. Calli Osmon added seven kills, 16 digs, three blocks and six service points, Kailyn Jones 10 assists, eight points and four kills, Jacie Crocker 13 assists, McKayla Jackson five kills and five digs, Natalie Tucker two kills and five digs, Brooke Traylor two assists, Mya Heath 17 digs and Grace Duffer 12 points.
Timiya Smith had 10 points and Haley McAlexander nine for New Boston.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — The Tatum Lady Eagles used 17 kills by Essence Allen and 33 assists from Abby Sorenson to earn a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Waskom.
Allen also recorded four blocks and seven digs for Tatum. Ramaya Davis added seven kills, five blocks and three digs, Kaylei Shead seven digs and two kills, Kayla Jones four kills and five blocks, Mariah West three kills, Kerrigan Biggs three kills and two digs, Kristin Smith one block, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 11 digs, McKensi Greenwood two digs, Sorenson five digs and two aces and Yahnya Acevedo and Macy Brown one dig apiece.
■ ORE CITY 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Jade Draper finished with a 14-point, 13-assist double-double to lead the Ore City Rebels past Daingerfield, 25-11, 25-20, 25-11.
Ryan Thorn had 15 points for the Lady Rebels. Ryleigh Larkins finished with 11 digs, Keri Dean 15 digs and three aces, Jailyn Cook nine kills and two blocks, Abby Ervin four kills and Brooklynn Richardson nine points.
■ H. SPRINGS 3, N. DIANA 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied from two sets down to earn an 18-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-12 win over New Diana.
Zoey Leach had 12 kills in the loss for New Diana. Jocelyn Howell and Taylor Garrett finished with 10 kills apiece, Julia Loeza 31 assists and Karly Meshell 21 digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, WEST RUSK 0: LIBERTY CITY — In a battle of ranked district rivals, No. 7 ranked Sabine earned a 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of No. 25 West Rusk.
Mikinzi Cantrell had 11 kills, Sam Bell 10, Aubreen McCann eight, Ryanne Stuart six and Maddie Furrh five for Sabine. Sierra Richter led with three aces and Furrh added two, while McCann recorded six blocks and Cantrell two.
Caitlin Bates led with 15 digs, followed by McCann with 14, Bell with 13, Ally Gresham with six, Furrh with five and Richter and Cantrell three apiece.
Richter handed out 39 assists for the Lady Cardinals.
Chloee Tidwell had 24 digs in the loss for West Rusk. Hannah Trichel added nine kills, Kayla Lewis 10 kills and 15 digs and Kaylee Driver 22 assists and 10 digs.
■ WHITE OAK 3, TROUP 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks, led by Lexi Baker’s nine kills and a 16-assist, nine-dig night from Natalie Reed, swept past Troup on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10.
Reed also had four kills and Baker added five digs and four aces for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson recorded two aces, Anna Iske two kills, three digs and two blocks, Emma Hill one dig and one ace, Alysa Hall four kills and three assists, Macy Weeks eight digs and five aces, Payton Palmer five kills, Ashlyn Eynon three kills and Brazie Croft one dig.
■ HARMONY 3, GLADEWATER 0: HARMONY — McKinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn combined for 20 kills, Aleah Daily and Delaynie Nash handed out a combined 30 assists and Harmony notched a 25-7, 25-10, 25-12 win over Gladewater.
Settles finished with 11 kills, Seahorn nine kills and two digs, Nash 18 assists, two digs and two kills and Daily 12 assists. Spencer Watkins chipped in with seven kills and two blocks, Raylee Willie, Macey Russell and Madi Rhame four digs apiece and Kaylee Clemens two kills.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ QUITMAN 3, ALBA-GOLDEN 1: QUITMAN — Shelby Hayes paced Quitman with 37 assists, and the Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-16, 28-30, 25-18, 25-15 win over Alba-Golden to move to 3-1 in district play.
Hayes also had three kills and two digs. Jentri Jackson added 23 digs and six kills, Maddy Whitehurst 20 digs, nine kill and a couple of blocks and Ava Burroughs seven digs, 13 kills and four blocks.
DISTRICT 19-2A■ L. CHAPEL 3, U. HILL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jillian Shaw pounded down 18 kills, and Leverett’s Chapel picked up its first district win with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Union Hill.
Shaw also recorded 11 digs, three blocks and six aces. Michelle Jamaica added eight digs, 13 assists and five aces, and Katie Hughes came up with 16 digs.
■ HAWKINS 3, BIG SANDY 1: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco ripped 25 kills to go along with seven digs and four blocks, and Hawkins earned a 25-20, 25-14, 26-28, 25-19 win over No. 25 Big Sandy.
Lynli Dacus finished with eight kills and 11 digs. Alyssa Eddington recorded 24 assists, Dacus 10 assists, Morgan Jaco nine blocks and Makena Warren and Logan Jaco four blocks apiece.
Airikah Pippins recorded 24 kills, two blocks and 12 digs in the loss for Big Sandy. Chyler Ponder added eight kills, three aces and 15 digs, Lizzie Worden 35 assists, two aces and 14 digs, Gracie Jenison six kills and 17 digs, Brylie Arnold three kills, Peyton Adams 12 digs and Jakayla Johnson three aces and 12 digs.
Pippins (13-13), Ponder (15-15) and Jenison (6-6) were all perfect from the service stripe.
DISTRICT 20-2A■ BECKVILLE 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Miranda Mize led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills, and No. 12 Beckville moved to 3-0 in district play with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Carlisle.
Mize added two aces, two digs and three blocks for the Ladycats. Sophie Elliott finished with nine assists, Lindsey Baker seven kills and two digs, Kinsley Rivers six kills and four digs, Avery morris six kills, three aces and two digs, Allison Baker a team-leading 22 assists to go along with three digs and two kills. Gracen Harris added an ace and a dig, Amber Harris three digs and Macy Davis one kill.
■ GARY 3, SAN AUGUSTINE 0: GARY — The Gary Lady Bobcats, paced by Carlee Linebarger’s 34 assists and Briley Edwards’ 13 kills, earned a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over San Augustine.
Linebarger had 11 digs and four kills for the Lady Bobcats. Summer Stuart finished with four kills and four digs, Emma Adams seven kills, seven digs and three blocks, Gracie Johnson five aces, nine kills and seven digs, Erin Hughes two kills and two blocks, ChaleeCarpenter 10 digs, Sarolyn Musick six digs and Edwards 14 digs and two aces.
PRIVATE■ LONGVIEW HEAT 3, TYLER HEAT 0: Jordan Parker knocked down 19 kills, Jaden Parker handed out 35 assists and Longview HEAT swept past Tyler HEAT 25-10, 25-17, 25-20.
Jordan Parker finished with 11 points, 12 receptions, three blocks and eight digs, and Jaden Parker added 14 receptions and six points. Also contributing for Longview were Hope Poulter with 13 points and four receptions, Jaelyn Cleveland with 17 kills, 11 digs, eight receptions and six points, Jenna Parker with 29 digs, 14 receptions and six points, Makayla Richey with seven points, six receptions and six digs, McKenzie File with four digs and three kills, Meredith Corley with one reception and Suzannah Neal with one block.
NON-DISTRICT
■ TIMPSON 3, UNION GROVE 0: TIMPSON — The No. 10 ranked Timpson Lady Bears used 10 kills from Harlie Ware and a combined 29 assists from Brylee Behrens and Nataley Smith to sweep past Union Grove, 25-13, 25-22, 25-8.
Ware added seven digs, Behrens 15 assists and seven digs, Smith 14 digs, Kamryn Courtney seven kills and nine digs, Da’Mya Collins five kills, McKenzie Wynn 11 digs and six aces and Sadie Ramsey seven digs.
Madelynn Lacaze handed out 26 assists and added two kills in the loss for Union Grove. Kasi Jones finished with seven digs, seven assists and five kills. Brooke Reeves recorded three kills, Shayla Gallagher two kills, Carleigh Judd nine digs and six assists, Avery Brooks five digs and two kills, Sydney Chamberlain nine digs, Caylee Pritchett one dig, Maci Williams four digs and two kills, Samantha Coleman two digs and Gracie Winn 21 digs.